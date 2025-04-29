Arsenal vs PSG live stream, TV channel – How to watch Champions League semi-final first leg online

Arsenal welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash. The stage is set under the floodlights in North London, where two European heavyweights will battle for a place in the Champion's League final.

Arsenal vs PSG live stream, TV channel The Arsenal vs PSG takes place on Tuesday, April 29.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. / IRE — Amazon Prime (free trial)

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having swept aside Real Madrid, Arsenal face another tough test against a PSG side who have earned plenty of plaudits for their exciting brand of attacking football. Luis Enrique’s side wrapped up the Ligue 1 title earlier this month and have already beaten Liverpool and Aston Villa to reach the last four.

The early team news is in and Thomas Partey's booking at the Bernabeu means he's suspended for today's PSG first leg. Mikel Merino, if passed fit, will likely start in midfield ahead of stabiliser Declan Rice. Bukayo Saka will start on the flank.

The Gunners eased to a 2-0 victory over PSG during the league phase. Can they once again secure a vital victory at the Emirates?

Any free Arsenal vs PSG live streams?

Fans in Pakistan can watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on Tapmad (geo-restricted).

The ad-free streaming service doesn’t even require a registration.

Note: to access Tapmad you will need a Pakistan-based IP.

We recommend NordVPN to unblock Tapmad — it’s fast, secure, reliable and relatively cheap.

How to unblock Arsenal vs PSG streams with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're traveling abroad.

There's a ton of VPNs around, but many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with almost any streaming service including Pakistan's Tapmad.

✅ Using a VPN to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to a Pakistan server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select a Pakistan-based server.

3. Go to Tapmad and watch the free live stream!

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Arsenal live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Arsenal vs PSG – LIVE on Paramount Plus

CBS's dedicated streaming service offers a ton of sports coverage, including Champions League games. Plus, you get access to a host of shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in the U.K.

Nope, it's not TNT Sports. Instead, Amazon Prime hosts tonight's Arsenal vs PSG live stream in the U.K..

You can get Amazon Prime with a 30-day free trial (cancel anytime). Usual cost is £8.99 per month; £95 per year; £4.49 per month for Prime Video on it's own.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, try using NordVPN to watch Arsenal vs PSG as if you were back at home.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Arsenal vs PSG live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in Australia

The Arsenal v PSG live stream is on Stan Sport in Australia.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch the Arsenal-PSG first leg clash live, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in New Zealand

DAZN is home of Champions League semi-finals in New Zealand. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still tune into Arsenal vs PSG live by using NordVPN.

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG live stream in India

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Arsenal vs PSG on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch Arsenal vs PSG by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

Can you watch Arsenal vs PSG in 4K for free?

Unfortunately, Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain is not being shown by any 4K broadcasters.

Arsenal vs PSG head-to-head record (last 5 games)

Arsenal : 2 wins

: 2 wins PSG : 0 wins

: 0 wins Draws : 3

: 3 Last meeting: Arsenal 2-0 PSG (October 1, 2024 – Champions League league-phase)

Champions League 2025 schedule

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Arsenal vs PSG - semi-final first leg

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Barcelona vs Inter - semi-final first leg

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Inter vs Barcelona - semi-final second leg

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

PSG vs Arsenal - semi-final second leg

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Final

Have Arsenal or PSG ever won the Champions League? Neither side has ever managed to win the European Cup. Arsenal came closest back in 2006 when they reached the final but they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona thanks to goals from Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti. PSG's best performance in the Champions League came in 2020 when they reached the final, eventually losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

