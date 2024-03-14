How to watch '9-1-1' season 7 online as the multi-award winning drama returns

The first responders of "9-1-1" are back for a 7th season. New episodes air on ABC after FOX opted not to renew its highest-rated (but also very expensive) procedural drama. It premieres Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT — and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Season 7 kicks off with an epic three-part opener that features Athena Grant (Oscar nominee Angela Bassett) and Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) on a honeymoon cruise. Of course, it isn't plain sailing – more like "The Poseidon Adventure."

First look shots of Hen (played by Aisha Hinds) in the Captain’s helmet suggest she might have to step up, while new showrunner Tim Minear has promised to focus on the blossoming bromance between Buck (Oliver Stark) and Eddie (Ryan Guzman).

"It took maybe one rehearsal, two rehearsals, and then we were right back into it," said Guzman. "And it felt like we never left." Expect the 'Buddie' friendship to feature in almost every episode.

Ready for more dramatic rescues? Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "9-1-1" season 7 online – including any free streams.

How to watch '9-1-1' season 7 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "9-1-1" on your usual streaming subscription?

You can still watch your favorite TV shows from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Watch '9-1-1' S7 in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into the "9-1-1" S7 premiere live on Sunday, February 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (selected cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">new subscribers get half off their first month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

Where to watch '9-1-1' season 7 in Canada

"9-1-1" season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Global TV.

Canadians can stream new episodes on Stack TV – available to Amazon Prime subscribers for $12.99 a month after a 14-day free trial. You can also access Stack as part of the Fubo Premium and Entertainment packages.

Can I watch '9-1-1' S7 in the U.K.?

The first six seasons of "9-1-1" are available to stream now on Disney Plus in the U.K. However, there's no release date for season 7, so Brits could be waiting a while.

Can I watch '9-1-1' S7 in Australia?

Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Disney Plus in Australia, so it's likely that "9-1-1" season 7 will join them... we just don't know when.

If you fancy rewatching season 5, it's currently available to stream for FREE on 7plus.

'9-1-1' season 7 episode guide

"9-1-1" S7E1 - "Abandon Ships"

"9-1-1" S7E2 - "Rock the Boat"

"9-1-1" S7E3 - "Capsized"

"9-1-1" S7E4 - "Buck, Bothered and Bewildered"

"9-1-1" S7E5 - "You Don't Know Me"

"9-1-1" S7E6 - "There Goes The Groom"

'9-1-1' S7 official trailer