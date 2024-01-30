5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (Jan. 29 - Feb. 5)

This week brings us a blockbuster and an Oscars contender — along with several others — on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

"Wonka" is the clear headliner this week, having cleared half a billion dollars worldwide at the box office and giving Timothée Chalamet another entry on his movie star resume.

However, it's not the only movie of note this week. A24's "Past Lives" was recently nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award and it lands on Paramount Plus with Showtime this week. You definitely won't want to pass up this Oscar-worthy movie while it's available to stream, especially since it could ultimately bring home the film industry's top prize.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Wonka' (PVOD)

You'd never know from the trailer, but this Willy Wonka origin story is actually a musical. In fact, there's one point in the trailer where Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) implores Lofty, the Oompa-Loompa (Hugh Grant), not to start singing.

That said, "Wonka" is, by most accounts, a perfectly enjoyable excuse for eating some popcorn and having a movie night with the family. Chalamet's performance in particular as the young chocolatier has been praised by critics, even if the script doesn't always do him favors.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Shortcomings' (Netflix)

The feature-length directorial debut of beloved actor Randall Park, "Shortcomings" had me laughing multiple times in just the 120-second-long trailer. Justin H. Min stars as Ben, an aspiring filmmaker who is dating Miko (Ally Maki). Their relationship falls apart due to a combination of factors from Miko going to New York for an internship, to Ben not being a respectful partner. This forces Ben to try and work on himself and see other people, both of which he does ... poorly.

If you want a quirky comedy about finding yourself with some drama sprinkled in, this film from Sundance 2023 is a must-watch on Netflix this week.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 1

'Past Lives' (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

This romance drama from debut director Celine Song has been scoring rave reviews since it debuted at Sundance last year, so it wasn't a surprise to see it get a Best Picture nomination at the 2024 Oscars. In fact, the real surprise was Greta Lee being snubbed for Best Actress as her performance was often discussed as one of the year's best.

"Past Lives" is semi-autobiographical and tells the story of Nora (Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), two childhood sweethearts who fall out of touch until Hae Sung arrives in New York to see her one last time. The only problem? She's already married to Arthur, and despite his jokes, he's not the "evil white American husband" that would be easy for Nora and viewers to hate. This heartbreaking movie is one of the best movies this year, let alone this week, so don't let it pass you by.

Stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting Feb. 2

'Dicks: The Musical' (Max)

While "Wonka" may steer clear of its musicality in its trailer, "Dicks: The Musical" steers — nay, crashes — into it. Starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson as Craig and Trevor, this adaptation of their off-Broadway Musical "F****** Identical Twins" is basically what would have happened if Lindsey Lohan portrayed a pair of misogynistic salesmen in "The Parent Trap" rather than two relatively sweet teenagers.

Oh, and it has Megan Thee Stallion doing a musical number. What's not to love?

Stream on Max starting Feb. 2

'Freelance' (Hulu)

"Freelance" may be one of the worst-rated movies in the history of Rotten Tomatoes. Starring John Cena as a retired Special Forces operative (a recurring theme this week) who walks away from his job as a lawyer to protect journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) on a mission to the fictional country of Paldonia, this movie scored a whopping 6% "fresh" from critics.

However, it also scored a (relatively) impressive 77% "fresh" with audiences, who praised it for being an entertaining action movie. So, since it's free to Hulu subscribers, there's no better time to see who is right about "Freelance."

Stream on Hulu starting Feb. 2