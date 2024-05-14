5 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (May 14-20)

Blockbuster movies fresh from the theaters are arriving on some of the best streaming services this week.

The biggest newcomer to the world of streaming is “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire”, this set-piece heavy popcorn flick sees the two legendary monsters team up to stop an even more dangerous threat, with humanity caught in the middle. Meanwhile, Netflix is offering up a Sony superhero movie that spawned dozens of memes, and my favorite movie of 2024 so far is also coming to premium video-on-demand platforms, so don’t skip “Challengers”.

If you’re wondering what new movies are available to watch at home this week, you’ve come to the right place. Below, I’ll guide you through all the new releases you won’t want to miss. And be sure to also check out our sister guide, covering the best new TV shows to watch.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' (PVOD)

The sequel to 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” sees the laser-spewing lizard and the oversized ape put aside their previous animosity and join together when a previously hidden enemy emerges and threatens the existence of the two colossal monsters. To stop a frost-breathing titan from breaking out of Hollow Earth and bringing destruction to the surface, these former adversaries will need all their might and a little teamwork.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” is exactly what you’d expect. It’s a blockbuster showcase of impressive special effects that largely paper over the cracks in the movie’s wooden storytelling (the human side of the story is especially dry this time around). If you want almost two hours of skyscraper-sized creatures smashing into each other, you’ll have a whale of a time with “Godzilla x Kong”, just don’t expect anything deeper than popcorn thrills.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting May 14

'Madame Web' (Netflix)

Sony's misguided attempt to build an inter-connected universe of Spider-Man villains and supporting characters continues with “Madame Web." This comic book movie generated interest from its first trailer, but not necessarily for the right reason. Its hammy dialogue, and deadpan performance from Dakota Johnson, became the stuff of online mockery before the movie had even hit theaters, and it’s fair to say the final product didn’t change the internet’s opinion.

Billed as a “suspense-driven thriller”, the movie tells the origins story of the eponymous heroine. Cassandra Webb (Johnson) is a paramedic who develops the ability to see into and change the future after a near-death experience. She soon becomes entangled with three young women (Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O’Connor), whose futures are interwind with the villainous Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). If you’re a fan of movies that cross over into “so bad, it’s good” territory then give this a watch, otherwise best to steer clear.

Stream on Netflix starting May 14

'Sting' (PVOD)

If you suffer from arachnophobia then I’ll give you a fair warning, “Sting” just might be the most terrifying horror movie you could ever watch. Set in a New York City apartment block, it sees a 12-year-old named Charlotte discover a strange spider's egg. The child names the hatched spider Sting and keeps it as a pet. This proves to be a mistake as the creature quickly swells in size, and develops a taste for blood. At first, it’s satiated by feeding on local pets, but soon enough the supersized arachnid develops a taste for human flesh.

The apartment building becomes a nest for the spider, as it hunts down the block’s residents, and there’s no escape as the exits have been webbed shut. Now stopping this hungry beast rests on the shoulder of Charlotte. A skin-crawling creature feature, “Sting” is a hugely entertaining thrill ride that genre fans will love, just so long as you can handle spiders.

Buy on Apple TV starting May 14

'Challengers' (PVOD)

In “Challengers”, director Luca Guadagnino delivers a romantic drama that is smart, sexy and riveting throughout, and while it’s set within the world of professional tennis, you can still enjoy this masterful movie without having ever swung a racket in your life. It’s arguably a little safe for the genre, following a predictable structure seen in many sports movies already, but the strong filmmaking and a trio of popular young stars make it all feel fresh.

The movie opens on a tennis match between previous world champions Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and his former best friend, and failed professional, Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor). Watching on is Tashi (Zendaya), Art’s coach and wife and also a former prodigy herself, whose promising career was wrecked by injury. Oh, Tashi also happens to be Patrick’s ex-girlfriend. And you can probably see where the drama comes from already.

Buy on Amazon starting May 17

'He Went That Way' (Hulu)

“He Went That Way” is further proof of the leading-man potential of Jacob Elordi. The heartthrob made big waves with his 2023 movies “Saltburn” and “Priscilla”, and while this crime drama didn’t get as much attention as those, “He Went That Way” is equally deserving of your time. Plus, it’s perfect for true crime fans, as it’s based on a true account of the encounter between serial killer Larry Lee Ranes and an animal trainer named Dave Pitts.

Elordi plays Bobby Falls, a ruthless serial killer loosely inspired by real-life murderer Ranes. In this thriller, Falls has a run-in with Jim Goodwin (Zachary Quinto), a minor celebrity trainer traveling across the country with his pet chimpanzee. When Goodwin stops to pick up a hitchhiker, he believes he’s doing a good deed for a stranger in need, but what he doesn’t know is the seemingly friendly passenger next to him is a sadistic killer.

Stream on Hulu starting May 17