'The final scene is classic Cobra Kai': creator Jon Hurwitz teases the end of the Netflix hit

It's the final countdown, folks: The long-running Netflix series "Cobra Kai" is officially coming to an end with the third and final installment of the sixth season on Thursday, Feb. 13.

(Unlike other popular Netflix titles like "Bridgerton" season 3, "Emily in Paris" season 4 and "Outer Banks" season 4, which split their recent seasons into two parts, season 6 of the "Karate Kid" spin-off is the streamer's first three-part season release.)

And given the momentous occasion, the last five episodes of the series will surely both action-packed and full of resolution for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and the rest of the Miyagi-Do crew. Dojo diehards have no doubt been wondering exactly how things will wrap up for all of their favorite "Cobra Kai" characters. And one of the show's creators gave some much-welcome insights during a recent Q&A on X.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, Jon Hurwitz — who co-created the karate-focused series alongside Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald — took to the social media platform to answer fan questions about the show's final eps. In response to a query about the final scene of the series, and if it was planned from the program's start, Hurwitz posted: "The final scene is classic Cobra Kai and elements of it have been in our minds since the beginning."

Elsewhere during the Q&A, Hurwitz revealed that, "as a father of daughters" emotional scenes between Daniel and Sam LaRusso (Mary Mouser) tended to get him misty the most ("@Ralphmacchio and @MaryMMouser are always magic together," he wrote), and that there are standout moments for "Cobra Kai" baddies John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), as well as Miyagi-Do captain Robby Keene. ("@_TannerBuchanan’s acting shines bright!")

Hurwitz also teased that "many tears will be shed over the course of these last five episodes," but added: " The question is whether they’ll be sad or happy tears." As for what he'll be most proud of as the beloved series comes to an end? "The feeling that fans will be left with when it’s all said and done," he wrote.

The recent teaser trailer gives even more insights into the show's final episodes, as does the official logline for season 6 part 3: “After a shocking result in the Sekai Taikai, Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

We'll see how the big finale event wraps up those decades-spanning storylines when part three of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Feb. 13. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the past 10 episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.