Netflix's new 'Cobra Kai' season 5 teaser trailer sets up the last episodes of the karate saga

"This may be the end, but Cobra Kai never dies." Or so proclaims the franchise's latest teaser trailer, which announced that the third and final installment of "Cobra Kai" season 6 is officially arriving on Netflix on February 13, 2025.

(Unlike other popular Netflix titles like "Bridgerton" season 3, "Emily in Paris" season 4 and "Outer Banks" season 4, which split their recent seasons into two parts, the sixth season of the "Karate Kid" spin-off series is the streamer's first three-part season release.)

"Four decades of history all leading to this moment," declares a voiceover heard in the announcement trailer, which Netflix released on Dec. 24. Along with archival footage from the original "Karate Kid" films, the 30-second clip also teases the show's final dojo battles for competitors like Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

The logline for season 6 part 3 reads: “Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai must reckon with their pasts while facing an uncertain future both on and off the mat. Almost 40 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, it’s all been leading to this.”

Per the teaser footage, it seems like part 3 will pick up directly after that shocking cliffhanger at the Sekai Taikai tournament, which seemingly saw — spoiler alert! — the tragic death of Cobra Kai star fighter Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee).

“These middle five episodes ended in tragedy and shock not only for the people in that venue, but that was televised all over the world — who knows what the repercussions are going to be?” series co-creator Jon Hurwitz told Tudum.

And there's plenty of drama to go around for the five remaining episodes of the series. “All the big bads are still in play,” series co-creator Hayden Schlossberg added. “You still have Kreese, Silver, Sensei Wolf, Master Kim Da-Eun. Everyone is still on the board. Nothing’s been resolved. We have a lot of fun in store with all the characters left in tatters at the end of Episode 10.”

William Zabka, who has portrayed Johnny Lawrence in both the original "Karate Kid" films as well as all six seasons of "Cobra Kai," has previously likened the final season of the Netflix hit to a film trilogy.

“The stakes are set at the end of the first five. I think if it was just a movie, it’s a great ending that would beg for a sequel, which fortunately is coming in a few months,” the actor told Tudum.

We'll see how things ultimately end for the Miyagi-Do crew and the rest of our high-kicking competitors when part three of "Cobra Kai" season 6 hits Netflix on Thursday, February 13 with five brand-new episodes. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can revisit the first five seasons of the martial arts comedy-drama, as well as the past 10 episodes of season 6, right now with a Netflix subscription.