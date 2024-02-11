Super Bowl commercials 2024: All the best ads so far

The Super Bowl 2024 live stream isn't just about the 49ers vs Chiefs. It' also about which Super Bowl commercials will create the most buzz — and which will be duds.

After all, the Super Bowl is the big league for advertisers. An estimated 113 million people — about one in three Americans — tune in every year. Companies are spending about $7 million for 30 seconds to drum up interest in their brand or product. It's such a big occasion, that many brands release their ads online days before the Big Game.

We've rounded up the most buzzworthy Super Bowl 2024 commercials so far. Be sure not to miss this year's Super Bowl halftime show headlined by eight-time Grammy winner Usher (possibly with an appearance by Taylor Swift, if you buy into the rumors). Here's a look at some of the Super Bowl ads released so far.

Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold for Paramount Plus

In a crossover no one knew we needed, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Arnold from "Hey Arnold," Master Chief, and Peppa Pig appear in a new Super Bowl ad for Paramount Plus.

They're among a cast of characters inexplicably stranded on an icy glacier. After Tagovailoa struggles to throw a rope onto a nearby ledge, he laments that he could make it if only he had a football. That's when a chaotic Patrick Stewart suggests they use Arnold's football-shaped head to secure their path to safety.

When his fellow stranded explorers are reluctant to throw a child, Stewart leaps into action. Creed begins singing "Higher" (oh yeah, did we mention Creed is there too?) to set the mood, Stewart lists off some jibberish sports phrases and throws a perfect spiral...straight into the wall. With Plan B a dud, Stewart wishes he had some "pigskin" to toss. It ends with a pan to Peppa Pig that almost had me spit out my coffee.

Chris Pratt's stars in Mr. P for Pringles

First Star Lord, then Mario, Garfield and now ... the guy on the Pringles can?

Chris Pratt's stint of playing iconic characters continues in a tongue-in-cheek Super Bowl ad from Pringles. In the TV spot, a mustachioed Pratt buys some Pringles at a convenience store, and the clerk comments on the uncanny resemblance. When she shares a photo online, it goes viral immediately. Pratt goes on to star in a fictional film called Mr. P centered around the iconic snack food mascot.

At the end of the commercial, the same clerk from the beginning asks "Do I get a cut?" To which Pratt offers her a tube of Pringles.

Old School Budweiser Delivery

After a partnership last year with transgender influencer and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney led to a flood of backlash, Anheuser-Busch seems to be playing it safe with a light-hearted, feel-good ad for this year's Super Bowl.

When a snowstorm threatens to derail a delivery of Budweiser to a small-town bar, a group of Clydesdales and a Labrador retriever team up to save the day. They power through the snowy conditions, deliver the brewskies safe and sound, and the bar's thankful patrons celebrate with a round of drinks. It's a Christmas ... er ... Super Bowl miracle.

David and Victoria Beckham for Uber Eats

Things take a turn for the meta in this Uber Eats spot for the Super Bowl. English soccer star David Beckham and his wife Victoria announce the news that they're going to be in a Super Bowl commercial, then go on to confuse some important context about it, such as when it will air and during what sports game.

If you don't know the back story, you're probably pretty confused. Essentially the ad is riffing on some of the couple's forgetful confessionals from Netflix's Beckham documentary detailing David's rise to fame in the world of soccer.

The ad ends with a tongue-in-cheek message that reads: "Whatever you forget this Sunday, remember Uber Eats."

DoorDash All The Ads

Doordash takes the fourth wall breaking even further in its Super Bowl TV spot. The pitch is ingeniously simple: The food delivery app will deliver everything seen in the other Super Bowl ads for free to one lucky person.

And when Doordash says everything, it means everything. Pringles, streaming service subscriptions, a new car — every last product you see in commercials during the Big Game. DoorDash itself doesn't even know how much it's giving away with this promotion; "Who knows what else? We haven't fully thought this thing through," says the narrator in a teaser shared on YouTube this week,

In the teaser, DoorDash announced it will release a promo code during their game-day ad, which can then be redeemed for a shot to win.

STōK Cold Brew Unleashes Sir Anthony Hopkins’ Inner Wred Dragon

"Welcome to Wrexham" may have made stars of many players, but now the Red Dragons are bringing in a star of their own. Sir Anthony "Tony" Hopkins shows his love for Wales — and STōK Cold Brew coffee — in this minute-long Super Bowl ad.

Google Pixel: Javier in Frame

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the best phones we've tested and we're not surprised to see it get its own Super Bowl ad. But this ad touting the phone's accessibility features for those suffering from vision impairments is a better use of its 60-second ad than we could have ever anticipated.

The M&M’S Almost Champions Ring of Comfort

Dan Marino finally gets his illusive Super Bowl ring in this M&Ms Super Bowl ad. Well ... almost. Instead, he gets a ring made of compressed Peanut Butter M&Ms and the bitterness of defeat. Not necessarily the funniest ad, but it may be the most clever one yet.

Oreo: Twist on it

It looks like Oreo may also be breaking this down into some additional shorter ads, but since this is the double — nay, triple — stuffed 102-second-long version, it's the one we're going to share with you. This ad has everyone from cavemen to Kris Jenner making decisions based on how the cookie crumbles. Or rather, how the Oreo twists.

Happy Groundhog Lay’s

"Groundhog Day" and Lays. It's the crossover event we never knew we needed. Featuring Stephen Tobolowsky from the 1993 classic, this ad covers classic Lay's, barbeque lays, and well ... basically any flavor of Lay's you can think of.

This ad is a whopping four minutes long so we expect that Lay's breaks it up into 30-second spots throughout the game.

Tina Fey books whoever she wants to be with Booking.com

This ad features Tina Fey, some of her former "30 Rock" co-stars and ... Glenn Close? It's a quick ad with a fun premise and a twist at the end, but probably won't be the most memorable one we see during the Big Game.

Dina & Mita: Doritos Dinamita feat. Jenna Ortega

Not only did I not know prior to seeing the 60-second version of this ad that I needed a Dina & Mita movie in my life, but then I found out there is a director's cut! Jenna Ortega is surprisingly underused compared to her elderly co-stars in this ad, but its a bold choice that the script writers got right.

Mountain Dew: Aubrey Plaza Is Always Having A Blast

Is it too cheesy to say that I had a blast with this ad? Starring "America's sweetheart" Aubrey Plaza in a variety of wacky scenarios, you'll definitely want to watch this add till the end, or at least until March 31.

"Parks and Recreation" fans, if you watch to the end I promise you'll get that reference.

Reese's says yes to caramel

Reese's peanut butter cups a perfect blend of chocolate and peanut butter. So any change to that perfection is surely going to upset people, right? You'll have to watch this ad for Reese's new Caramel Big Cup to find out.

United: Believing Changes Everything

Do you have the courage to book your flight for next year's Super Bowl before this Super Bowl 2024 even kicks off? United says you should believe in yourself — and your team — and book that ticket now.

Bodyarmor's Field of Fake

This past year it seemed like all everyone could talk about was AI. Particularly, how AI often gets things wrong in the weirdest ways. Bodyarmor leans into that hot topic in this Super Bowl ad, denouncing everything artificial — whether it's image generators or sports drinks.

Coors Light Chill Train feat. LL Cool J & Lainey Wilson

It's only fitting that LL Cool J is driving the "Chill Train" in this Coors Light ad. And while I take issue with the fact that the jerseys worn in this ad look like college football jerseys (specifically USC and UCLA) rather than NFL jerseys, the part where the Coors Light Chill Train drives through what's clearly supposed to be a Corona ad is a nice touch.

Nestle Drumsticks make their Big Game debut

This feels like a teaser rather than the final Super Bowl ad for the ice cream treat, so expect more from Eric Andre and "Dr. Umstick" during the Big Game.

Esty Gift Mode

There are few things in life as difficult as finding the right gift. Especially when the person you're buying for is great at giving gifts — like a massive copper statue.

Lucky for you, Etsy now has Gift Mode, which should help you hold your own when it comes to giving gifts.

Taste the Victory with Frito-Lay!

Do Lay's taste like winning the Super Bowl? According to Super Bowl winners Marshawn Lynch and Rob Gronkowski, the answer is a resounding yes. Then again, maybe they're just saying that so they won't get fined.

Popeyes: The Wait is Over

Initially, we had the 15-second teaser here, but there's now a full-length version of this Popeyes ad. Ken Jeong has been frozen in time since 1972 and has thawed in a world that finally has Popeye's chicken wings. What a time to be alive.

Starry: It’s Time To See Other Sodas

In what's definitely not just a shot at Sprite, Ice Spice is breaking up with her "ex lemon-lime soda" in this Super Bowl 2024 commercial.

Honestly, it's a weird ad, and I'm still going to drink Sprite over rebranded Sierra Mist, but good for Ice Spice getting in a Super Bowl ad.

Hard Knocks: A Dove Big Game Film

According to this ad from Dove, 45% of girls quit sports by age 14 due to body confidence issues. So the Unilever brand is teaming up with Nike to create the Body Confident Sport program. Not sure how much soap this ad will sell, but it's a powerful and positive message regardless, which is honestly more important.

Miller Lite's Running of the Beer ads

Beer ads are some of the most iconic Super Bowl ads over the past few decades, but this time Miller Lite is doing things a bit differently. While yes, the beer brand running an ad during the game, it is also giving you the opportunity to become a Miller Lite ad or even get some beer money. Color me intrigued.

Dunkin’ ‘Popstar’ feat. Ben Affleck & Charli D’Amelio

When people think of Boston, they think of Dunkin and Ben Affleck. And when they think of Ben Affleck, they think of Boston and acting ... maybe acclaimed singer Jennifer Lopez.

After watching this ad, you'll still only associate J-Lo with music. Stick to acting, Ben.

Kawasaki: 'Mullets'

Was I interested in buying a Kawasaki prior to watching this ad? No. Will I be buying one now that I know it'll cause me to instantly grow a mullet? I mean ... probably still no, but at least I want one now.

BetMGM: 'Tom Has Won Enough'

Vince Vaughn is right — Tom Brady has won too much. So maybe its okay that BetMGM is banning him from their app. Still, whether you are a gambler or not, this Super Bowl ad featuring Wayne Gretsky, "Tim Birdie" and an acting performance by Vaughn that will make you forget "True Detective" season 2 is one of the best we've seen so far.

Geico: 'Legend of the Lizard'

We officially have the longest Super Bowl 2024 ad. While CBS will only air four 30-second clips from "Legend of the Lizard," you can watch the full 15-minute-long documentary above. Talk about commitment to the bit.

T-Mobile teases Luis Guzmán

10 seconds is all we get here, but its enough for an appearance from Greendale Community College alum Luis Guzmán and what sounds like about a second of the Ricky Martin hit single Livin' La Vida Loca. Stay tuned for the full commercial during the Big Game.

Bud Light Genie

I'm not sure this ad tops Bud Light's famous "Magic fridge" ad, but it's a good one. Featuring appearances from Peyton Manning, Post Malone and the "Bud Light Genie" this 60-second spot definitely earned a smile from this writer.

That T-Mobile Home Internet Feeling

"Scrubs" co-stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison have been slingin' 5G Home Internet for T-Mobile for a while now, but this ad brings in a new addition — Jason Momoa. But stick around till the end, because Momoa isn't the only actor making a cameo in this Super Bowl ad.

Michelob Messi goes Ultra

This ad stars soccer legend Ted Lasso and we get a brief cameo from Miami legend Dan Marino, who now is on this list twice as many times as he's won Super Bowls.

I'm having fun with this, of course. The soccer legend starring in this ad is none other than Lionel Messi, though Jason Sudeikis and Marino do make cameos. Now that he plays for Inter Miami, he may be the more legendary Miami athlete too, though that's no knock on Marino.

Hellmann’s 'Mayo Cat'

Simple, clever and featuring a talking cat — what's not to love? Okay, so Kate McKinnon is the only star of this Super Bowl ad that can actually talk, but that doesn't make it any less fun to watch.

'Don't Forget Uber Eats'

Earlier in this list we showed you the Beckhams' Uber Eats ad, which foreshadowed this 60-second Super Bowl ad starring Jennifer Aniston. Well, here's the big ad for the Big Game, also featuring Usher, who seems to have forgotten that he's performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

Toyota's 'Dareful Handle'

Toyota shows off its new 2024 Tacoma in a series of action-packed off-road adventures that has passengers clutching the side handle for dear life. The ad suggests some new names for it based on their shout outs, including the “shut the front door” handle, “woah, woah, woah, woah” handle, and “no me gusta” handle.

Lindt makes its big game debut

Chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli makes its big game debut this year with a 30-second spot highlighting their Lindor truffle to the tune of “Round and Round” by Perry Como.

BMW is "Talkin Like Walken"

BMW's “Talkin’ Like Walken” ad imagines a world where everyone talks in the same recognizable cadence as Christopher Walken. While going about his day, we get some fun cameos from Halftime performer Usher and “Beef” actress Ashley Park.