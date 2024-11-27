'Squid Game' season 2 trailer is here — let the games begin!

"Player 456, welcome back to the game," the mysterious, masked Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) announces in the brand-new trailer for "Squid Game" season 2 — the award-winning and record-breaking Netflix drama will return to the streamer on Thursday, Dec. 26 with seven fresh episodes of bloody-good action, tempting cash prizes and deadly high stakes.

Released on Tuesday, November 26 across the series' official social handles, the nearly two-minute trailer gives "Squid Game" fans a much-anticipated peek into what they can expect from the new installments.

In the second edition of the hit Korean thriller series, we'll see reigning champion Gun-hi, a.k.a. Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae), pull a Katniss Everdeen and return to the terrifying arena, not to win more won but to put an end to Squid Game altogether.

The new clips show Gun-hi trying to coach this season's competitors — new players in the cast include Yim Si-wan ("Unlocked"), Kang Ha-neul ("The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure"), Park Gyu-young ("Sweet Home"), Park Sung-hoon ("The Glory") and Yang Dong-geun ("Yaksha: Ruthless Operations"), among others — through a fatal round of "Red Light, Green Light," as well as rally them against the powers that be. "Those who created this game...we should fight them," he declares to his fellow challengers.

Squid Game: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” reads the official season 2 synopsis. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

But it certainly doesn't look like that rebellion will be easy, if the shoot-outs, stun-guns and stacks of money throughout the trailer are any proof. "You still don't see, do you? The game will not end until the world changes," an unidentified character taunts in voiceover.

And along with returning challenges, there will be a whole host of new games for Gun-hi and Co. to navigate, ones that will be even more dangerous and intriguing than before, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently teased.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the showrunner added, the reigning champion is more than up for the fight. “Season 2 explores how Gi-hun follows through on his words after leaving the airport,” Hwang said in a behind-the-scenes featurette, per Tudum. “Gi-hun’s endeavor to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2.” Actor Lee Jung-jae added: “In Season 1, there was room to show glimpses of Gi-hun’s various personalities, such as his optimistic nature and positive energy. This time, the focus was on his determination.”

You'll see exactly how Gi-hun and the rest of the competitors fare in challenges new and old when "Squid Game" season 2 premieres on Thursday, December 26. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all new information surrounding the second season of the hit Netflix drama, including fresh plot points, character details, behind-the-scenes info, and any new teaser clips and trailers.