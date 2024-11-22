'Squid Game' showrunner teases 'more intriguing games' for season 2 of the Netflix hit

The Netflix series "Squid Game" is known for its deadly set of challenges — it even sparked a real-life spin-off with the reality TV competition "Squid Game: The Challenge" — and creator-showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk says there will be plenty more where that came from when "Squid Game" season 2 hits the streamer on Thursday, December 26.

During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Hwang shared, "I can't give you too much detail ... but I can say that Young-hee is going to be back with her deadly game again," referring to the show's iconic motion-sensing animatronic doll.

But the showrunner also teased, "There's going to be these new games that you haven't seen before, games that I've actually played growing up. What I can guarantee, however, is that compared to season 1, both visually and storyline-wise, the games that you're going to be seeing this time around are going to be even more intriguing."

Per Netflix, the official synopsis for season 2 reads: "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Seong Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

And Hwang didn't just give fresh intel on the Emmy-winning drama's second season, but also its third, revealing that they wrote and shot both seasons at the same time and are currently in the editing process for season 3, which will debut in 2025.

"If you look at seasons 2 and 3 from a larger perspective, it is a simple story but in the midst of it, there is this inflection point that sort of catapults the story into a different direction, which is going to be the ending of season 2," the showrunner told the outlet. But prepare yourself for some shocks along the way, he warned. "I think the fans, when they watch the end of season 2, they're going to be very upset with me. They're going to be like, 'How can you do this to us? We want season 3 immediately!' What I can tell you is that it's going to be good for you to take that short break and wait for season 3, because I can say for sure that it's definitely going to be worth the wait, so please bear with us."

And the demand for more episodes of "Squid Game" is no surprise — the first season made the series one of the most-watched in Netflix history, surpassing the viewership of some of the best Netflix shows including "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton."

