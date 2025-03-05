'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

News
By
published

Here's why you should watch the haunting hitman drama 'Sicario'

Emily Blunt in Sicario
(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

A decade before he was helming the galactically huge "Dune" franchise and she was starring in billion-dollar blockbusters like "Oppenheimer," director Denis Villeneuve and actress Emily Blunt worked together on a harrowing crime thriller called "Sicario."

And while the cartel drama didn't quite reach the box office heights of those other titles, it became a bit of a sleeper hit with audiences thanks to its moody atmosphere, adrenaline-pumping action sequences and top-notch acting performances.

So it's not a total surprise that all these years later, "Sicario" has found its way onto Netflix’s top 10 list this past week, coming in at No. 8 after more recent titles like "Venom: The Last Dance", "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2".

"Sicario" is happily finding a new audience on the streaming service but unlike those other high-ranking movies, this is no clear-cut story of good guys versus bad guys — instead, moral murkiness abounds, leaving the film's viewers just as questioning as its characters.

Now that the Villeneuve-directed drama is in the top 10, is it something worth streaming on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know about "Sicario" and whether it should be added to your watchlist.

What is 'Sicario' about?

Sicario (2015 Movie - Emily Blunt) Official Trailer – “Hitman” - YouTube Sicario (2015 Movie - Emily Blunt) Official Trailer – “Hitman” - YouTube
Watch On

After rising through the ranks of her male-dominated profession, idealistic FBI agent Kate Macer (played by Blunt) is enlisted by a mysterious CIA officer Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) to bring down the leader of a powerful and dangerous Mexican drug cartel.

Led by the secretive Alejandro Gillick (a standout Benicio Del Toro) — a Mexican ex-prosecutor turned CIA-trained assassin — and with Blunt's Kate acting as the audience proxy as we delve deeper into the brutal and corrupt cartel world, the government task force heads down to the "lawless" stretch of land between the United States and Mexico, where Kate horrifyingly realizes that the law is broken on both sides of the border and that nothing is ever quite what it seems.

Why should you watch 'Sicario' on Netflix?

Tensely paced, tragic and full of moral quandaries, "Sicario" quickly became a favorite of both film critics as well as awards bodies.

The gripping thriller was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for three Academy Awards, with particular praise for its original score by Jóhann Jóhannsson, sound editing by Alan Robert Murray and stunning cinematography by the great Roger Deakins.

Del Toro was BAFTA-nominated for his spine-chilling acting in the film, while Blunt received a Critics' Choice Award nod for her own brazen work. And beyond those main characters, the "Sicario" ensemble is packed with some real-deal acting heavyweights like Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, theater great Victor Garber and Emmy-winning "The Bear" star Jon Bernthal.

There was also, deservedly, plenty of love showered on the film's memorable lead performances. On Rotten Tomatoes, where the film has a stellar approval rating of 92%, the site's critical consensus reads: "Led by outstanding work from Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro, 'Sicario' is a taut, tightly wound thriller with much more on its mind than attention-getting set pieces."

In the mood for something else? Check out our guide on all of the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this March.

Stream "Sicario" on Netflix now.

More From Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Christina Izzo
Christina Izzo
Writer

Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
(L-R) Josh Brolin as Matt Graver and Benicio del Toro as Alejandro Gillick in &quot;Sicario: Day of the Soldado&quot;
Prime Video just got an overlooked crime thriller and it's already crashed the top 10
L-R: Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez in Paramount&#039;s &quot;Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves&quot;
Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now
Jessica Chastain as Maya in &quot;Zero Dark Thirty&quot; now streaming on Freevee
Netflix is about to lose this thrilling war movie — stream 'Zero Dark Thirty' before it's gone
(L-R) Alberto Ammann as Juan and Luis Tosar as Malamadre in &quot;Cell 211&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever watched — and it’s 98% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kurt Russell in The Mean Season
6 best classic crime thrillers you (probably) haven't seen and where to stream them
Emily Blunt holds a gun in Sicario
5 best crime thriller movies to stream on Prime Video right now
Latest in Streaming
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale officially makes Hulu's political thriller the best show of the year so far
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; (2025)
One of my favorite movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a surprising rom-com slasher
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch
Jonas (Jason Statham) with the megalodon behind him in a scene from &quot;The Meg&quot;
5 best underwater thrillers to watch right now
Latest in News
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
More about streaming
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise

'Paradise' season finale officially makes Hulu's political thriller the best show of the year so far
Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in &quot;Heart Eyes&quot; (2025)

One of my favorite movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s a surprising rom-com slasher
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise

'Paradise' season finale officially makes Hulu's political thriller the best show of the year so far
See more latest
Most Popular
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less
Mac Studio M4 Max
Apple announces Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra — here's what's new
Intel Lunar Lake
Intel Core Ultra 200U, 200H, 200HX and 200S PCs coming this month — here's everything we know
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
OneUI 7 on a phone and a Samsung rep on stage
Samsung confirms full One UI 7 release is happening in April — here’s what you need to know
Maria Debska in &quot;Just One Look&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix’s new Harlan Coben mystery thriller has arrived — and it should be your next binge watch
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Kazuya Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&quot; on Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new action thriller — and it looks like a must-watch
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Pro M4: What should you buy?
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision