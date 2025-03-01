Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

A new month means plenty of new movies to watch across the best streaming services. But with so much on offer, narrowing down which movies are actually worth your time can become a headache in itself.

That's why we're constantly checking out the Netflix top 10 movies list to see what's got everyone buzzing, even if there are sure to be some duds among the gems.

With that in mind, we're highlighting the three best hits in Netflix's top 10 list of most-watched movies that you shouldn't miss, including a gripping crime thriller, heartbreaking biographical drama, and an offbeat French comedy.

Not sold on any of these? For more even in more recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of everything new on Netflix in March.

So without further ado, let's dive into the top three movies in Netflix’s top 10 that you should definitely add to your watchlist.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 1.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

‘To Catch a Killer'

YouTube Watch On

"To Catch a Killer" is holding strong in Netflix's top spot, proving that this solid crime thriller has some legs despite a lukewarm response from critics.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shailene Woodley gives a surprisingly strong performance as Eleanor Flaco, a sharp police officer stuck on a low-level beat and wrestling with past demons. When she's tapped to hunt down a sniper who killed more than a dozen people at a New Year's Eve event, it's her shot at redemption.

Working with FBI special agent Geoffrey Lammark (Ben Mendelsohn) and Jack McKenzie (Jovan Adepo), the crew sets out on a citywide manhunt to uncover the culprit before more blood is spilled.

Though her inner demons threaten to unravel her career again, her unique perspective proves crucial to uncovering the killer's motives and stopping the slaughter — if she can keep it together long enough to solve the case, that is.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Trial by Fire'

YouTube Watch On

If you're more in the mood for a biographical drama, Edward Zwick's "Trial by Fire" tells the heartbreaking true story of Cameron Todd Willingham, whose life is shattered when a house fire claims the lives of his three daughters.

Wary of Willingham's troubled past and violent tendencies, police charge him with starting the blaze. His overworked public defender is neither able to save him from a conviction nor the death penalty.

Jumping to seven years later, a chance meeting with playwright Elizabeth Gilbert (Laura Dern) offers new hope for his fate. After volunteering as a pen pal for death row inmates, she begins looking into Willingham's case and finds some glaring inconsistencies.

Though she fights to overturn his conviction, against the brick wall that is Texas' unflinching penal system, she never stood a chance.

"Trial by Fire" stands as a chilling indictment of the systemic failures within the prison industrial complex and its devastating impact on the most vulnerable in society.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Honeymoon Crasher'

YouTube Watch On

Netflix's newest comedy is a bit of an oddball, but hear me out. For starters, it's entirely in French, which I realize may be a dealbreaker for some. Its premise will also make you do a doubletake: After getting left at the alter, Lucas (Julien Frison) decides to honeymoon with his mom, Lily (Michèle Laroque), rather than write off his lavish (and nonrefundable) bookings in Mauritius.

There's a wrinkle, though. Upon arrival, the mother and son realize they'll have to pretend to be newlyweds to take full advantage of the honeymoon package and make the most of their vacation.

Their deception results in as many comedic situations as you'd expect, from awkwardly navigating couples activities to dodging suspicious resort staff and nosy guests.

Amid all the laughs, the two eventually confront some hard truths about Lucas's codependence and Lily's helicoptering. It all culminates in a surprisingly wholesome ending as the trip turns into a special opportunity for mother and son to bond during a turbulent period in their lives.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "To Catch a Killer" (2023)

2. "Trial By Fire" (2018)

3. "La Dolce Villa" (2025)

4. "Aftermath" (2024)

5. "Don't Let Go" (2019)

6. "Ted 2" (2015)

7. "Honeymoon Crasher" (2025)

8. "Sing" (2016)

9. "Heart of Champions" (2021)

10. "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019)