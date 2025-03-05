One of my favorite psychological thrillers ever is now streaming for free on Roku Channel

News
By
published

'The Crush' is 'Fatal Attraction' with Alicia Silverstone

The Crush
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Some thrillers come and go, but others linger in our minds for years. "The Crush" (1993) is one such film. An eerie psychological thriller that delivers suspense, melodrama and a chilling performance from Alicia Silverstone, it's lived rent-free in my head ever since the credits rolled.

Recommended to me by a close friend, its unsettling story and unforgettable antagonist have given it a lasting legacy that's transcended even its lackluster box-office performance.

Thanks to The Roku Channel, you can watch this '90s gem for free, making it the perfect time to revisit (or discover) a surprisingly competent thriller that mirrors "Fatal Attraction" in some very satisfying ways.

What's 'The Crush' about?

The Crush (1993) Alicia Silverstone, Cary Elwes - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube The Crush (1993) Alicia Silverstone, Cary Elwes - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube
Watch On

Silverstone stars as 14-year-old Adrian Forrester. She's bone-chillingly good (despite the idea that we're supposed to believe she's 14) as she switches up her personality between innocence and malice. She's just a girl with a crush. Except she's crushing on a grown man.

Her obsession with 28-year-old writer Nick (Cary Elwes) is seemingly innocent at first, until you realize how disturbing it is, and how far she'll go to get what she wants.

What could be dismissed as a silly little attachment quickly escalates from subtle manipulation to full-blown psychological warfare. Adrian is into Nick, and she wants to make him hers at any cost.

It all begins the day Nick moves into Adrian's parents' guest house. And it never lets up from the moment Adrian is able to seduce Nick enough to give him a kiss.

From sabotaging Nick’s career to orchestrating some seriously sneaky revenge plots, the movie is filled with moments that illustrate just how great Silverstone is at playing the villain.

And if you think she isn't capable of hurting anyone physically, just emotionally, wait until the moment she traps Nick's love interest Amy (Jennifer Rubin) in a dark room with an angry wasp's nest.

Why you should stream 'The Crush'

Adrian is a horrible person, of course. But the fact that she's the stalker in this story is part of why "The Crush" is so enjoyable to begin with.

So many slasher flicks and stalker-focused films of the '90s went the opposite direction. Flipping the dynamic and making its antagonist a teenage girl has helped this particular favorite of mine stand out from the rest of the movies of its time, so much so that I can sit here and recommend it today.

After 30 years, "The Crush" is still an exciting thriller that shouldn't be discounted. Some of it does feel a bit dated, but that’s part of its charm. It’s a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, but there's still enough suspense to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watching it today, it’s easy to see why "The Crush" is still one of my favorites. It's the perfect blend of stalker tropes and campy tension. Plus, Silverstone’s iconic performance makes it a must-watch.

If you’ve never seen "The Crush," now's the perfect time to watch it. And if you’re already a fan, revisiting it is a good idea, too. It’s streaming for free on The Roku Channel, so make sure you give it a look.

More From Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent

Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum in &quot;Blink Twice&quot; (2024)
Prime Video just got one of the best psychological thrillers of 2024 — and it’s a chilling watch
Kurt Russell in The Mean Season
6 best classic crime thrillers you (probably) haven't seen and where to stream them
Juliette Gariépy in &quot;Red Rooms.&quot;
This gripping thriller is 95% on Rotten Tomatoes — and you can finally stream it now
Maika Monroe as Julia in &quot;Watcher&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix just got one of the darkest psychological thriller movies I’ve ever seen — and it’ll stay with you for weeks
Sophie Thatcher as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “Companion”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
One of the best sci-fi thriller movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it’s 94% on Rotten Tomatoes
Jin Ki-joo and Wi Ha-joon in poster for &quot;Midnight&quot; (2021)
One of the most gripping thrillers I’ve ever seen is streaming free on Prime Video — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in Paramount Plus
Eddie Horniman (Theo James) sits in a red armchair, with a glass of red wine in hand in Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Gentlemen&quot;
Love 'The Gentlemen'? Guy Ritchie's next crime drama is streaming soon — but not on Netflix
Paramount Plus on a TV screen with a bowl of popcorn
New on Paramount Plus in March 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Host Jeff Probst greets the latest castaways in &quot;Survivor&quot; season 48
How to watch ‘Survivor' season 48 – stream latest episodes of castaway competition
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37
How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Promotional image for Dexter: Original Sin showing actors Patrick Gibson, Molly Brown and Christian Slater surrounding a dining table
I didn't warm to 'Dexter: Original Sin' right away, but now I can't wait for season 2
The Crush
One of my favorite psychological thrillers ever is now streaming for free on Roku Channel
Latest in News
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?
The new Gemini app home page vs the old
Forget ChatGPT — Google Gemini can now see the world with live video and screen-sharing
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
MacBook Air M4 biggest upgrades just tipped right before launch
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Cal Bradford?
Android 12
Google March Android Security Update fixes two high severity vulnerabilities — update now
More about paramount plus
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37

How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Eddie Horniman (Theo James) sits in a red armchair, with a glass of red wine in hand in Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Gentlemen&quot;

Love 'The Gentlemen'? Guy Ritchie's next crime drama is streaming soon — but not on Netflix
Nintendo switch products

How to connect your Switch directly to TV — no dock required
See more latest
Most Popular
A tablet with the Hulu logo surrounded by popcorn, soda, headphones and a cactus
7 new to Hulu movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
NYT Strands on a cellphone
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #367 (Wednesday, March 5 2025)
The new Gemini app home page vs the old
Forget ChatGPT — Google Gemini can now see the world with live video and screen-sharing
Samsung Galaxy Ring
Hot or not? Better temperature tracking could be coming to future Galaxy Rings based on patent
MacBook Air 15-inch M3
MacBook Air M4 biggest upgrades just tipped right before launch
James Marsden and Sterling K. Brown in Paradise
'Paradise' season finale ending explained — who killed President Cal Bradford?
The 2025 contestants wait on the start line as host Phil Keoghan prepares to start &quot;The Amazing Race&quot; season 37
How to watch ‘The Amazing Race' season 37 online – stream return of epic reality competition
Pixel Studio showing people illustration
Pixel Studio can finally generate people — and that's not the only change Google is bringing to Pixel phones