One of my favorite psychological thrillers ever is now streaming for free on Roku Channel

Some thrillers come and go, but others linger in our minds for years. "The Crush" (1993) is one such film. An eerie psychological thriller that delivers suspense, melodrama and a chilling performance from Alicia Silverstone, it's lived rent-free in my head ever since the credits rolled.

Recommended to me by a close friend, its unsettling story and unforgettable antagonist have given it a lasting legacy that's transcended even its lackluster box-office performance.

Thanks to The Roku Channel, you can watch this '90s gem for free, making it the perfect time to revisit (or discover) a surprisingly competent thriller that mirrors "Fatal Attraction" in some very satisfying ways.

What's 'The Crush' about?

The Crush (1993) Alicia Silverstone, Cary Elwes - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Silverstone stars as 14-year-old Adrian Forrester. She's bone-chillingly good (despite the idea that we're supposed to believe she's 14) as she switches up her personality between innocence and malice. She's just a girl with a crush. Except she's crushing on a grown man.

Her obsession with 28-year-old writer Nick (Cary Elwes) is seemingly innocent at first, until you realize how disturbing it is, and how far she'll go to get what she wants.

What could be dismissed as a silly little attachment quickly escalates from subtle manipulation to full-blown psychological warfare. Adrian is into Nick, and she wants to make him hers at any cost.

It all begins the day Nick moves into Adrian's parents' guest house. And it never lets up from the moment Adrian is able to seduce Nick enough to give him a kiss.

From sabotaging Nick’s career to orchestrating some seriously sneaky revenge plots, the movie is filled with moments that illustrate just how great Silverstone is at playing the villain.

And if you think she isn't capable of hurting anyone physically, just emotionally, wait until the moment she traps Nick's love interest Amy (Jennifer Rubin) in a dark room with an angry wasp's nest.

Why you should stream 'The Crush'

Adrian is a horrible person, of course. But the fact that she's the stalker in this story is part of why "The Crush" is so enjoyable to begin with.

So many slasher flicks and stalker-focused films of the '90s went the opposite direction. Flipping the dynamic and making its antagonist a teenage girl has helped this particular favorite of mine stand out from the rest of the movies of its time, so much so that I can sit here and recommend it today.

After 30 years, "The Crush" is still an exciting thriller that shouldn't be discounted. Some of it does feel a bit dated, but that’s part of its charm. It’s a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, but there's still enough suspense to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Watching it today, it’s easy to see why "The Crush" is still one of my favorites. It's the perfect blend of stalker tropes and campy tension. Plus, Silverstone’s iconic performance makes it a must-watch.

If you’ve never seen "The Crush," now's the perfect time to watch it. And if you’re already a fan, revisiting it is a good idea, too. It’s streaming for free on The Roku Channel, so make sure you give it a look.