Netflix's new thriller movie looks like 'Speed' on a bullet train — watch the first trailer now

News
By
published

‘Bullet Train Explosion’ is heading to Netflix next month

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&#039; streaming on Netflix in April 2025
(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s certainly a sense of familiarity about Netflix’s upcoming thriller movie, “Bullet Train Explosion.” Set on a high-speed train snaking through Japan, it follows a group of passengers trapped in a deadly situation when an explosive is discovered onboard, and this bomb will trigger if the locomotive goes below a certain speed.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one…

Anyone familiar with the action flick “Speed” will feel a sense of déjà vu right now. In that movie, Keanu Reeves plays a cop trying to prevent a catastrophe when an L.A. bus is rigged to explode should it drop below 50 miles per hour.

I don’t think it’s too preposterous to suggest the writers of this new Netflix thriller movie may have watched "Speed" themselves.

This new high-speed offering is directed by Shinji Higuchi, co-director of 2016’s “Shin Godzilla,” and Netflix has just released the first trailer which you can watch below. Based on this very short teaser, it looks to be a wild ride packing plenty of adrenaline and maybe even an unexpected twist or two.

Bullet Train Explosion | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Bullet Train Explosion | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

'Bullet Train Explosion' on Netflix — here’s what we know

The trailer offers a pretty good insight into the movie’s core setup. Arguably it offers a little too much insight, some viewers are accusing the teaser of spoiling a major plot point.

At the same time as this first look, Netflix has also released an official logline, which gives an idea of the main plot:

“A tense phone call came into the Shinkansen General Operation Control Center. The caller claims that a bomb has been planted on the Hayabusa No. 60 bound for Tokyo and that the bomb will explode as soon as the speed of the Shinkansen train drops below 100 km/h. The caller demands 100 billion yen in ransom money to disarm the bomb. The last-minute battle unfolds as the crew, passengers, and railroad workers strive to prevent the explosion within the limited time available."

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in "Bullet Train Explosion' streaming on Netflix in April 2025

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s also been confirmed the movie was filmed with “special cooperation” from the East Japan Railway Company, which allowed the production crew to use real bullet trains and railway facilities. This should give the movie a greater sense of authenticity.

Tsuyoshi Kusanagi will play the conductor at the center of the chaos who must attempt to calm passengers and also work with the authorities to defuse the bomb before the train reaches Tokyo. The cast for “Bullet Train Explosion” also includes Kanata Hosoda, Non, Machiko Ono, Jun Kaname, Hana Toyoshim and Takumi Saitoh.

While “Speed” is an obvious point of comparison, the Japanese movie is actually a remake, not of the Keanu Reeves action flick but of “The Bullet Train.” This 1975 action-thriller was distributed by the legendary Toei Company and served as partial inspiration for “Speed.” So, in a roundabout way, “Bullet Train Explosion” and “Speed” are (very loosely) linked.

If the movie’s first trailer has caught your attention, the good news is that you won’t have to wait long to stream it. “Bullet Train Explosion” is set to debut on Netflix on April 23. 2025. And in the meantime, here’s a guide to the best movies in the current Netflix top 10.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Entertainment Editor (UK)

Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
&quot;Revelations&quot; poster featuring Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol), center.
Netflix's intense new psychological thriller movie just got its first trailer — and it’s already on my must-watch list
Valerie Pachner as Esther on the set of Delicious
Netflix drops first look at new dark thriller movie — and it’s already in my watchlist
Tôma Ikuta as Shûhei Sakata in &quot;Demon City&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix's new action thriller is a heart-pounding watch — and perfect for ‘John Wick’ fans
Ahn So hee, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Su-an, Gong Yoo and Ma Dong-seok in &quot;Train to Busan&quot;
Prime Video is losing one of the best apocalyptic thrillers ever — and it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
Kim Sung-kyun and Lee Hee-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025
Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond in &quot;Rebel Ridge&quot; on Netflix
33 best Netflix action movies in February 2025
Latest in Netflix
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&#039; streaming on Netflix in April 2025
Netflix's new thriller movie looks like 'Speed' on a bullet train — watch the first trailer now
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;
This overlooked legal thriller just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and now is the perfect time to watch
Kim Sung-kyun and Lee Hee-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix just dropped first trailer for new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025
Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in &quot;Running Point&quot; now streaming on Netflix
Netflix's new No. 1 comedy show is perfect for 'Ted Lasso' fans — and viewers rate it 95% on Rotten Tomatoes
Resident Alien
5 best sci-fi shows to stream on Netflix right now
Noe Hernandez, Luis Curiel, Luis Alberti, Leonardo Alonso, and David Calderon in &quot;Counterattack&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new action-thriller movie just crashed the top 10 — and it’s an adrenaline-fueled ride
Latest in News
Tsuyoshi Kusanagi as Takaichi in &quot;Bullet Train Explosion&#039; streaming on Netflix in April 2025
Netflix's new thriller movie looks like 'Speed' on a bullet train — watch the first trailer now
A phone showing the Strava app
Good news for Strava users — the app just reversed a hugely unpopular decision
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 5 (#633)
iPad Air M3
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Pro M4: What should you buy?
Shark TurboBlade electric fan
Shark just dropped a new bladeless fan that promises to be the most powerful on the market
iPad Air M3 tablet shown in various colors
iPad Air M3 vs iPad Air M2: What's different?
More about netflix
Rachel Weisz as Marlee in &quot;Runaway Jury&quot;

This overlooked legal thriller just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and now is the perfect time to watch
Kim Sung-kyun and Lee Hee-jun in &quot;Karma&quot; coming soon to Netflix

Netflix just dropped first trailer for new crime thriller — and it’s one of my most anticipated shows of 2025
iPad Air M3

iPad Air M3 vs iPad Pro M4: What should you buy?
See more latest