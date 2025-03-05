5 best underwater thrillers to watch right now

There is something frightening and fascinating about the ocean. It is vast. We have only explored a small portion of it. Some of the creatures in the deepest parts (at least the ones we know of) look like something out of a horror movie.

Aside from outer space, the ocean is the great unknown and it's easy to see why so many filmmakers have chosen it as the setting of their movies. I've selected some of the best underwater thrillers I've seen that you can catch on streaming. As you watch, you can't help but wonder what's lurking in the deep.

'The Poseidon Adventure'

The Poseidon Adventure | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

We start our list with the classic 1972 cruise ship disaster, "Poseidon Adventure." It's New Year's Eve, and everyone's having the time of their lives. Unfortunately, the vibe is ruined when an oversized wave capsizes the ship and turns it on its head.

While there is mass destruction and loss of life, a few survivors remain and they have to navigate an upside-down ship to get to safety.

While this film is no "Titanic," it gave us a template often used in disaster movies. Plus, Shelley Winters gives a strong performance as a competitive swimmer who uses her skills to save the day in numerous scenes (it earned her an Academy Award nomination).

You may notice a remake was released in 2006; however, it doesn't do the original justice. For the best film experience, I recommend sticking with the '70s version.

►Watch on Prime Video

'The Perfect Storm'

The Perfect Storm (2000) Official Trailer - George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Based on a true story, "The Perfect Storm" depicts what happens when three intense weather systems merge and collide with a fishing boat going out for one run.

The film stars some pretty big names, such as George Clooney as the boat's captain; Mark Wahlberg as Bobby Shatford, who is trying to make a better life for himself; and John C. Reilly as Dale "Murph" Murphy, a father with a young son.

However, beyond their strong acting, the depiction of the storm impacting the boat is something you don't want to miss. The movie managed to do this while maintaining the human elements of the struggles of the working-class fishing town. No wonder it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound.

►Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'The Meg'

The Meg Official Trailer #1 (2018) Jason Statham, Ruby Rose Megalodon Shark Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

If you want an underwater thriller with more of a monster movie approach, check out "The Meg." This over-the-top, action-packed and occasionally hilarious film follows a deep-sea research team trapped by a 75-foot mega-shark that they've discovered in the ocean.

A rescue diver, Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham), is recruited to save the team and face the ultimate predator.

While it may not be as iconic as "Jaws" (the shark movie that launched the genre), the film did well at the box office and spawned a second film, "Meg 2" (another worthy watch). It's a great popcorn flick that will keep you entertained. Just don't overthink it.

►Watch on Prime Video

'Sphere'

Sphere (1998) Official Trailer - Dustin Hoffman, Samuel L. Jackson Sci-Fi Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

"Sphere" may not have received the best response from audiences and critics, but I can't help but enjoy this movie anyway. It brings together a great cast led by Dustin Hoffman starring as Dr. Norman Goodman, a psychologist who wrote guidelines on handling an extraterrestrial invasion — which are now being used to handle a peculiar alien situation in the ocean.

A mathematician (Samuel L. Jackson), a biochemist (Sharon Stone) and an astrophysicist (Liev Schreiber) have also been invited to help make sense of what the alien is and what it wants.

The underwater scenes are enjoyable, exciting, and even occasionally funny. There's also a whodunit vibe as they become affected by the alien creature and grow suspicious of each other.

Granted, you probably won't see award-winning moments, but the strength of the film lies in its ability to showcase what is impossible as being plausible.

►Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'The Abyss'

The Abyss | Remastered 4K In Theaters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"The Abyss" has similar vibes as "Sphere" but takes a different approach. "Titanic" and "Avatar" director James Cameron is the mind behind the movie, which tells the story of a nuclear submarine that sunk under mysterious circumstances.

Virgil "Bud" Brigman (Ed Harris) and his estranged wife, Dr. Lindsey Brigman (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), are recruited to investigate and determine what happened.

It's a movie that clocks in at over two hours — longer if you watch the special edition. However, despite the slow build, it's an engrossing movie that feels more like something that could actually happen rather than a science fiction movie.

Plus, unlike Sphere, we get to see the alien beings in this movie. The underwater tentacle scene, in particular, is an unforgettable moment with special effects that still hold up.

►Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple