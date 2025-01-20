Tubi just got one of the best spy thriller shows ever — Here's how to watch 'Killing Eve' for free

I don't know if you've noticed, but we're enjoying a veritable golden age of spy thriller shows at the moment. This past fall had our watchlist overflowing with three killer new spy shows — "The Day of the Jackal," "Black Doves," and "The Agency" — across the best streaming services. And now Tubi is welcoming in the new year with one of the genre's GOATs, "Killing Eve."

This fun thriller pits Sandra Oh's dogged detective against Jodie Comer's glamorous assassin in a cat-and-mouse chase, and the chaotic chemistry between the leads is fascinating to watch. As the two clash in violent encounters and secrets unravel throughout the show, tension builds and the two develop a begrudging respect that blooms into something more. It's all very messy and queer with plenty of tongue-in-cheek dark humor mixed in with the action-packed sequences you'd expect, so if that sounds up your alley then this is definitely one to watch.

You can stream all four seasons of "Killing Eve" on Tubi as of January 15. The British spy thriller landed on Netflix last year, but now it's available on one of the best free streaming platforms as well. If you've heard buzz about this show and are curious about its storyline and whether it's worth adding to your watchlist of the top new shows, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about "Killing Eve" now that it's on Tubi.

What is ‘Killing Eve’ about?

Killing Eve | BBC Three Trailer - YouTube Watch On

For fans of spy thrillers, the setup for "Killing Eve" will sound familiar. Eve (Sandra Oh) is a whip-smart MI5 agent who has grown weary of her desk job over the years, and her disregard for leadership ends up costing her job. Her fortunes change, however, when a mysterious MI6 operative Caroline (Fiona Shaw) offers her the chance to fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. The job is straightforward: Hunt down the very aptly named killer Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and the shadowy organization she works for called The Twelve. Simple, right?

Wrong. Both of their missions go out the window when they develop a mutual obsession with each other. The two become enraptured in a thrilling game of cat and mouse, each orchestrating increasingly cunning maneuvers to get the upper hand on the other. Watching the incredible character development unfold is part of what makes this series so riveting. Though the best part is the gradual exploration of queer identity that is revolutionary for this genre.

Should you stream ‘Killing Eve’ on Tubi?

(Image credit: BBC America)

If you missed out on the racy pop culture phenomenon that was "Killing Eve" the first time around, now's the perfect time to see what all the buzz is about.

“Killing Eve” earned high praise from critics when it was released in 2018, with the first season earning a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes , before dropping down to 92% with season two. Granted, the last two seasons were more divisive, with season three and four sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% and 52% respectively.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Hollywood Reporter called it "massively entertaining" as well as "relentlessly engaging and surprising where it's least expected.” Meanwhile, Alan Sepinwall of Uproxx said its first season was "so surprising, so entertaining, and so full of life that I don't want to worry about the how or when at the moment.” Though it's worth noting that some critics didn't join in on the hype, especially for the later seasons. CNET's Jennifer Bisset wrote that "if anything, season 4 reminded us you can have too much of a good thing."

Still, while "Killing Eve" didn't exactly go out on a high note, there's still plenty to like about this spy thriller, from the chaotic love-hate dynamic between its two leads to its engaging plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab a seat, snag some popcorn, and binge “Killing Eve” on Tubi today.