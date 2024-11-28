How to watch 'The Agency' online from anywhere with a Paramount Plus free trial

A remake of classic French series "Le Bureau", even with George Clooney as a producer and an all-star cast, spy thriller "The Agency" has a lot to live up to. Michael Fassbender plays the agent leaving one life behind to rejoin another and re-engage with his daughter and others he loves. Inevitably, the job refuses to him to get away that easily and he is soon drawn back in.

A doctor with the agency tasked with helping Fassbender's character adjust back to normal life wants to know if it is possible he has anything to hide. He details the basic requirements of long-term mission from which he has just returned: "Lie to everyone, pretend to be someone you're not, risk your life on a daily basis, no glamour, no exploding watch... I believe there's one type of agent, the insane."

He is a damaged man trying to rebuild his life and relationships but, as ever, there is one more mission. An agent has gone rogue and he is required to bring him back - "Whatever it takes [but] make it invisible." Is he in the right place mentally ? Has a life spent in the shadows taken its toll? These are the questions he must wrestle with as he, once again, risks everything for the agency.

How to watch 'The Agency' in the U.S.

"The Agency" premieres on Paramount Plus with two episodes on Friday, November 29 – the rest will follow weekly until January 24, 2024.

Plans usually start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year).

Watch 'The Agency' from anywhere

How to watch 'The Agency' in Canada

"The Agency" airs on Paramount Plus in Canada on Friday, November 29 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

How to watch 'The Agency' in Australia

"The Agency" premieres on Paramount Plus on Saturday, November 30 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

How to watch 'The Agency' online in the U.K.

"The Agency" premieres on Paramount Plus on Saturday, November 30 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

How to watch 'The Agency' online in New Zealand

"The Agency" premieres on Paramount Plus on Saturday, November 30 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

'The Agency' - Cast

Michael Fassbender as Martian

Jodie Turner-Smith as Sami Zahir

Jeffrey Wright as Henry

Richard Gere as Bosko

Katherine Waterston as Naomi

John Magaro as Owen

Hugh Bonneville as James Richardson

Alex Reznik

Andrew Brooke

Harriet Sansom Harris

India Fowler as Poppy

Saura Lightfoot-Leon as Danny

Reza Brojerdi

Bita Taghavi

'The Agency' episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: "The Bends" - Covert CIA agent Martian is called back to London Station; an incident in Belarus puts Bosko and Henry on a collision course with Langley; Danny learns a lesson and someone unexpectedly reappears in Martian's life.

S01 E02: "Wooden Duck" - Dr. Blake arrives from Langley and is put to a test by Martian and Henry; a spooked source threatens to put an operation at risk; Danny's cover is put in play; Martian, overtaken by events, begins to question Sami's motives.

S01 E03: TBA

S01 E04: TBA

S01 E05: TBA

S01 E06: TBA

S01 E07: TBA

S01 E08: TBA

S01 E09: TBA

S01 E10: TBA

What was original French series "Le Bureau des légendes" all about? "Le Bureau" or "Le Bureau des legends" originally aired in France in April 2015 and was based upon real accounts by former agents employed by the Directorate-General for External Security, the country's principal external security service. The Bureau was responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in regions such as North Africa and the Middle East.