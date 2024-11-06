Pluto TV and NBCUniversal team up to bring Will & Grace and other classics to the service

Pluto TV has announced a partnership with NBCUniversal to bring several TV shows to the streaming service in Canada and the United Kingdom, along with at least two new genre channels, starting November 1. This cements it as one of the best free streaming services, even if its availability in the U.S. is spotty.

In Canada, as reported by Streaming Media, Pluto TV is adding every season of the long-running "Will & Grace." The original run, from 1998 to 2006, was eight seasons long, with an additional three-season run starting in 2017 and ending in 2020. The show will air on the More Pluto TV Comedy channel alongside other NBC shows like "Becker," "Wings," and Judd Hirsch-led "Dear John."

Across the pond, Brits are getting access to the cult-classic "Psych," a silly who-done-it-of-the-week show that ran for eight seasons on the USA Network. That show is being added to the new Pluto TV Comedy Drama channel. Other shows added to the new channel include "Scorpion," "The Millers" and "The Odd Couple."

Both countries are getting two new channels, Pluto TV 80s Action and Pluto TV Sci-Fi.

With the NBCUniversal partnership, the 80s Action channel will feature 80s classics like "The A-Team," "Miami Vice" and "Knight Rider." The Sci-Fi channel will get shows like "Quantum Leap" and "Sliders." The press release also mentions "Battlestar Galactica" but does not clarify if that means the original 1978 show or the 2004 Ronald D. Moore remake. NBCUniversal owns both, so perhaps both will show up.

(Image credit: Pluto TV)

In a press release, Pluto TV's Executive Vice President and International General manager said, "Partnerships are our superpower, and collaborating with industry leaders like NBCUniversal not only brings legendary titles to our platform, but also helps strengthen the FAST business, giving our fans access to the content they love. With a strong affinity for comedy among our audiences in the UK and Canada, we’re thrilled to deliver a treasure trove of comedic content.”

For those unaware, Pluto TV, owned by Paramount, is a free streaming service that features live channels that show blocks of a show like "Will & Grace" on specific genre channels. The service does offer some on-demand episodes and movies.

As far as we can tell, Pluto TV does not offer any shows mentioned earlier outside of Canada and the UK.

If you are a Pluto TV user, you can use a VPN to access out-of-region shows.