Paramount Plus drops first 'NCIS: Tony and Ziva' trailer

After more than 20 years and six spin-off series, the "NCIS" television universe will further expand with the premiere of "NCIS: Tony and Ziva," which will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise their roles as former NCIS special agents Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo and Ziva David.

In a franchise first, the 10-episode series will forgo the usual "NCIS" home of CBS for Paramount Plus, marking the first title in the "NCIS" universe to be developed exclusively for a streaming platform.

The new crime procedural will pick up in Paris, France, where Ziva and Tony have been raising their daughter Tali, after Ziva's presumed death and subsequent return for one last mission. However, when Tony’s security company is attacked, the duo must go on the run across Europe and try to figure out who is after them — all while learning to trust each other again.

(Fun fact: it will mark the characters' first time appearing onscreen together in 12 years, since the "NCIS" season 11 episode "Past, Present and Future.")

“I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love,” De Pablo revealed in a May 2024 Instagram video.

And fans can get a taste of all that intrigue and romance for themselves with the spinoff's first official trailer, which the streaming service dropped on Monday, May 5. You can take a look at the action-packed teaser below:

NCIS: Tony & Ziva | First Look Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

"NCIS: Tony and Ziva" — which also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Terence Maynard and James D’Arcy — does not currently have an official premiere date set, though we do know that the new eps will drop sometime in fall 2025.

“I’m incredibly grateful to CBS Studios and Paramount Plus for the chance to plunge these two beloved characters into a dangerous, fun, romantic, exciting chase across Europe,” said showrunner John McNamara, per Deadline.

“I’m excited to tell a single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over 10 episodes, getting the chance to delve more deeply into Tony and Ziva’s complex relationship, their on-again/off-again romance and the way they manage to co-parent their daughter Tali, heightened by the sudden jeopardy they all find themselves in."

Added Weatherly: “It was surprising how Cote and I just fell into this new place with our characters. Informed by the past, illuminated by the present and trying to see a future together. These characters are on the adventure of a lifetime. And hopefully, so is the viewer.”

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things related to "NCIS: Tony and Ziva", including new teaser trailers, character details, plot points and more. Stay tuned!