How to watch ‘NCIS’ season 22 online – live stream police procedural from anywhere

After six weeks off our screens, “NCIS” fans will be thrilled to learn that “America’s favorite television show” is gracing our TV schedules once again. The long-running CBS drama is back, so brace yourselves for more action, explosive twists, and emotional revelations.

Catch the highly-anticipated return below, where we explain how to watch "NCIS" season 22 online from anywhere

With a viewership of around 10 million per season, “NCIS” continues to inspire affection and multiple spin-offs, with last year’s “NCIS: Origins” – which will drop new episodes immediately after all-new “NCIS” – just the most recent.

Before its winter hiatus, season 22 found agents Alden (Gary Cole), Nicolas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) defusing with all manner of criminal operation. Torres risked his life going undercover with the Nexus cartel. The team prevented a former Navy Captain from leaking his Soviet past. Plus. And NCIS director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and his staff found themselves extracting more moles than a dermatologist.

The personal and professional stakes remain just as high. Midseason storylines include Alden trying to help a victim of blackmail, while the identity of Torres’ new girlfriend causes quite the commotion. As showrunner Steven D. Binder teased, “the person who is going to have the biggest problem with it will also be the last to know.”

Catch the latest high-stakes dramas with our guide below, which outlines how to watch "NCIS" season 22 and stream every episode from anywhere.

Can you watch 'NCIS' season 22 for free?

In Canada, new episodes drop on Global TV from Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. While you may need to sign in, it's possible to watch via the Amazon StackTV 14-day free trial.

Traveling abroad? Don't panic – you can access your usual streamer from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch ‘NCIS’ online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because CBS and Paramount Plus aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss all-new "NCIS" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How to watch ‘NCIS’ season 22 online in the U.S.

The franchise OG has returned! U.S. viewers can watch “NCIS” season 22 on CBS, with all-new episodes airing weekly from Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It's also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus for Showtime subscribers ($12.99 a month) or on-demand every Tuesday for Paramount Plus Essential subscribers ($7.99 per month).

You can also access CBS via cable replacement service Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer at home via a VPN.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

How to watch ‘NCIS’ season 22 online in Canada

Canadian fans of this hit police procedural can watch “NCIS” season 22 in line with its US broadcast on Global TV from Monday, January 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. “NCIS” will be made available with the Amazon Prime StackTV subscription (14-day FREE trial).

A U.S. citizen abroad? If you're a cord-cutter away from home, you can access your usual services easily with a VPN.

Can I watch ‘NCIS’ season 22 in the U.K.?

Alas, U.K. viewers remain a few months behind their U.S. cousins. While every prior season of “NCIS” are currently available with a Disney Plus subscription (from only £4.99 for its ad-supported plan), season 22 episodes only started their weekly release on January 8. We expect it'll be April 2025 before the latest instalments land across the Atlantic.

NB: if you're a U.S. citizen travelling abroad, you can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service, meaning you can still watch "NCIS" from wherever you are.

How to watch ‘NCIS’ season 22 in Australia

While we haven’t seen an official release date, 2025 episodes of “NCIS” season 22 have been confirmed to land on Paramount Plus Down Under. And, if the U.S. and Australian releases remain in sync as they did when the seasoned debut, these latest episodes should be available from Tuesday, January 28.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

‘NCIS’ season 22 cast

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

as Timothy McGee Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

as Nick Torres Katrina Law as Jessica Knight

as Jessica Knight Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

as Dr. Jimmy Palmer Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

as Kasie Hines Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

as Leon Vance Gary Cole as Alden Parker

as Alden Parker Seamus Dever as Gabriel Laroche

as Gabriel Laroche Lilan Bowden as Robin Knight

‘NCIS’ season 22 trailer

Before you read up on how to watch “NCIS” online, check out the following trailer:

NCIS Season 22 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

How many episodes of 'NCIS' season 22 will there be? With the exceptions of the truncated season 21 (due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes) and season 18 (during the pandemic), every new season of “NCIS” tends to have 24 episodes. Nine of those have already aired, and given that the L.A. fires also disrupted production, we’d expect maybe ten more.

