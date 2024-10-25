'Outer Banks' cast reveal 'explosions, craziness, Pogue activity' in season 4 part 2

"Outer Banks" fans have had to wait a bit to see exactly how season 4 of the Netflix teen drama will ultimately shake out for the beloved Pogues crew — as with fellow Netflix series "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton," the fourth season of "OBX" is dropping in two separate batches on the streamer, with the first five episodes having premiered on October 10 and the final five arriving in a few weeks on Thursday, November 7.

But, according to the show's youthful cast, that wait will be well worth it when the new episodes arrive. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Outer Banks" actors Rudy Pankow (aka. JJ Maybank), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Jonathan Daviss (Pope Heyward), Madison Bailey (Kiara Carrera) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo Anderson) all gave insights into what fans can expect for their characters going into the back-half of season 4. And according to Daviss, viewers should gear up for a cacophony of “explosions, craziness, Pogue activity.”

As you might remember — spoilers ahead! —last we left Daviss's character Pope, he and Sarah were trapped in the catacombs beneath an old Charleston church in search of Blackbeard's treasure, with the underground space quickly flooding and leaving the duo in peril. Per Daviss, the teens will still be in the catacombs when season 4 picks up again. "Hopefully we’ll find a solution to that problem. A lot going on the cliffhanger, a lot of revelations happening, those things will be continued to be explored.”

Another major cliffhanger going into the second half of season 4 is the one surrounding JJ Maybank's identity, as we learned in episode 5 that Luke, the abusive man he's believed was his biological dad his whole life, actually isn't his father. His real parents are the late Larissa Genrette and Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), officially making the proud Pogue a wealthy Kook. Pankow told the outlet about how the revelation will affect JJ in the final episodes of the season: “It plays out in a series of outbursts...I think it’s an identity crisis in Part Two. Like, who am I? Where do I stand? What kind of person am I now? Are my friends gonna judge me? And who do I look up to now? I think that’s how it’s going to play out.”

You can get a sneak peek of what's to come in the "OBX" season 4 trailer, which is packed with fiery boat explosions and equally fiery encounters with law enforcement. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding part two of "Outer Banks" season 4, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, character descriptions, casting news, on-set photos and new trailers. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three seasons of the action-adventure teen drama, as well as the first half of the fourth season, with a Netflix subscription.

