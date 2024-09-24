Explosive new 'Outer Banks' season 4 trailer sees the Pogues searching for Blackbeard's treasure

"So, you might be wondering what happens after you found the lost city of El Dorado, and you're stranded with a sackful of gold? Let me catch you up," Chase Stokes' John B can be heard narrating the brand-new official trailer of "Outer Banks" season 4.

Dropped by Netflix on Tuesday, September 24, the two-minute-plus clip quickly does catch you up with John B and the rest of his Pogues pals, including Sarah (Madelyn Cline), JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

"We were gonna live the good life, the simple life. Treasure hunting was in the past," Stokes' narration continues, over shots of the gang building their new bait-and-tackle business and enjoying sunny days down by the docks. "What we didn't know at the time was that nothing ever stands still," John B adds ominously.

Yes, the teens' good times are complicated by the fact that they're all too swiftly running through their savings and have a $13,000 payment due in seven days. Financially desperate, they seek out Wes Genrette (David Jenson), the treasure hunter who popped up in that season 3 finale with a proposal for the youngsters: to track down the long-lost treasure of the notorious British pirate Blackbeard, for a hefty payout. It's a dangerous mission, with the shipwreck buried 80 feet below the ocean surface, but they need the money.

"So here we are, back in the G game," John B declares in voiceover. "Come on, how long were we really gonna stay out of trouble?"

With that tall of a task, it's not a surprise that the Pogues get into roped into plenty of high-octane hijinks in the fourth season, with the trailer teasing cocked guns, racing motorbikes, scuba-diving snafus and, of course, fiery explosions. "You're disaster magnets!" Deputy Shoupe (Cullen Moss) proclaims, to which Pope very humorously tries to rationalize ("When it comes to trouble, we are a few standard iterations off the mean, if you were to put it on a graph").

We'll see how all of those treasure-seeking shenanigans play out when the first five episodes of "Outer Banks" season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, October 10. But you'll have to wait a little bit to see exactly how things end for the OBX crew — like other popular Netflix titles, including recent editions of "Emily in Paris," "Stranger Things" and "Bridgerton," "Outer Banks" is splitting its fourth season into two parts, with the final five eps to premiere nearly a month later on Thursday, November 7.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding "Outer Banks" season 4, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions, on-set photos and new trailers. In the meantime, you can revisit the first three seasons of the action-adventure teen drama with a Netflix subscription.