One of the best action movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and it should be your next adrenaline fix

This year hasn’t exactly blown me away when it comes to new movies. “Companion” and “Black Bag” have definitely been standouts, but beyond that, I’ve been craving pure adrenaline and something that did what so many recent movies haven’t: offer the perfect kind of escapism.

“Novocaine” gave me exactly that when I saw it in theaters in March. It’s the first time in a long while that I actually had fun watching something. The kind of fun where your heart’s racing and your eyes don’t leave the screen.

I genuinely can’t get over how much of a blast this movie was — and now that it’s streaming via premium on-demand on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV, you can finally experience it, too, if you missed it in theaters.

The premise alone is wild enough to hook you: A mild-mannered guy who can’t feel pain becomes an unlikely hero when his office crush is taken hostage during a bank heist.

I’m definitely planning a second rewatch on streaming, and if you’re in the mood for your next adrenaline fix, “Novocaine” should be at the top of your list. Here’s everything you need to know before hitting play.

What is ‘Novocaine’ about?

Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, “Novocaine” follows Nathan Caine (Jack Quaid), a quiet, unassuming bank executive with a rare medical condition: congenital insensitivity to pain with anhidrosis (CIPA).

This means he physically can’t feel pain — something that’s always made him different, but never particularly useful ... until now.

Novocaine | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder - YouTube Watch On

When a brutal bank robbery turns personal and his co-worker and crush, Sherry Margrave (Amber Midthunder), is taken hostage, Nathan is forced to tap into survival instincts he never knew he had. With adrenaline, desperation, and the strange gift of his condition on his side, he charges into increasingly dangerous situations to get her back.

Simon Greenly (Ray Nicholson) is the charismatic yet unhinged leader of the criminal gang behind the heist. What follows is a wild, fast-paced series of shootouts, close calls, and surprisingly heartfelt moments as Nathan’s transformation from office nobody to unstoppable force kicks into gear.

‘Novocaine’ is a breath of fresh air

“Novocaine” is such an entertaining watch that I didn’t want it to end. And that’s saying a lot, considering how many movies these days feel overstuffed with unnecessary fluff and end up being a slog to get through.

This action-comedy, on the other hand, went by so fast I was surprised to see the credits.

(Image credit: Marcos Cruz / Paramount Pictures)

When a movie whizzes by like that, it’s a clear sign that I had a good time. “Novocaine” is, at its core, your standard action setup — a man on a mission to save the woman he loves after a bank heist. But it’s the added twist of him not being able to feel pain that makes this so intriguing.

As you can imagine, that leads to a bunch of hilarious (and occasionally wince-worthy) moments of Nathan getting punched and barely flinching, dunking his hand in scalding oil to grab a gun, hanging upside down with an arrow in his leg, and even walking around with a mine stuck to his back. It’s wild stuff, but somehow, it all works.

(Image credit: Marcos Cruz / Paramount Pictures)

The action is a blast, and even though I’d seen the trailer, I still found myself cringing at scenes like Nathan smashing his fists into glass just so he could take someone down Wolverine-style. So yes, this movie may not be suitable for those who aren’t fans of violent sequences.

However, it’s not just the action that impressed me, but the movie’s ability to just let loose. While it does focus on typical genre tropes, especially with the quiet guy saving the girl, a snarky villain, and a very predictable ending, the movie has such a good time with itself that none of that ever bothered me. And to be fair, there’s a mid-movie twist I genuinely didn’t see coming.

Jack Quaid once again proves he’s built for these kinds of roles. Nathan Caine does feel like a bit of a mash-up of some of Quaid’s past characters, but he’s still incredibly likable and one of those rare protagonists you actually enjoy tagging along with. He also brings a solid dose of humor when things slow down, giving the movie just the right balance.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Amber Midthunder also has plenty of charm, and her chemistry with Quaid actually makes you care about what happens to the both of their characters. “Novocaine” also tries to stray from making this a damsel in distress situation and more about two people who find each other when they’re lost.

Nathan’s online friend Roscoe joins the chaos with some solid laughs, as you’d expect from the always funny and talented Jacob Batalon. So it’s safe to say “Novocaine” has a fun, likable group of characters — even if they do fall into the trap of not being fully fleshed out.

“Novocaine” doesn’t exactly do anything new, but it’s a great time, and it’s exactly what I needed this year.

You need to stream ‘Novocaine’ now

(Image credit: Marcos Cruz / Paramount Pictures)

“Novocaine” isn’t trying to be deep or change your life. It simply exists to entertain the hell out of you, and honestly, it does a pretty great job.

The pacing is just about right (except for a slower start), the action is impressive, and the humor actually lands without feeling forced for the sake of pleasing the comedy label. This movie feels made for a Friday night when you just want to kick back and have a good time.

And while it might not please hardcore action fans, it knows exactly what it’s doing — and has a lot of fun doing it. If you’re into wild stunts, slightly ridiculous premises, and characters you can root for (even if they’re a little chaotic), this is one worth checking out.

So if you’ve been scrolling forever trying to find something fun to watch, let this be your sign. It’s the kind of painkiller your watchlist probably needs right now.

You can now buy or rent “Novocaine” on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.