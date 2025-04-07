8 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (April 7-13)

A spring packed with streaming has sprung, bringing a slew of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services — not to mention new shows on broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week's TV lineup is packed with returning favorites, including "The Last of Us" season 2, "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 and "Black Mirror" season 7.

Plus, two shows wrap up their current seasons with action-packed finales: "The Pitt" and "Yellowjackets."

As far as debuts go, don't miss Jon Hamm as his suave best in "Your Friends and Neighbors." Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 6 (Hulu)

The Handmaid's Tale | Final Season Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

In its blistering sixth and final season, “The Handmaid’s Tale” goes out swinging. June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is back on the battlefield, determined to topple Gilead once and for all.

As Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) embarks on a campaign to reform Gilead, leaders like Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) start to squirm under the weight of their crumbling empire.

Meanwhile, Luke’s behind bars, Moira’s rallying rebels and Aunt Lydia finally realizes her “girls” were never safe. Righteous rage boils over in an explosive finish to this dystopian tale. Buckle up: The revolution has arrived.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Episodes 1-3 premiere Tuesday, April 8 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘Black Mirror’ season 7 (Netflix)

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The sci-fi anthology returns with new episode,s and it’s going where no “Black Mirror” season has gone before: a sequel. That’s right, the USS Callister crew is back in “Into Infinity,” and the stakes are even weirder.

Creator Charlie Brooker promises a return to “OG Black Mirror” vibes: six new sci-fi nightmares (two of which are feature-length) with tonal swings from funny to full-on disturbing. The stories include a memory-diving eulogy machine, a deadly '90s video game obsession and a rom-com that’s anything but cute.

The cast is stacked (hello, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae and Awkwafina), and the tech-fueled dread is deliciously familiar.

All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, April 10 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Hacks’ season 4 (Max)

Hacks Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels are back—and this time, it’s war. Season 4 of Hacks picks up right where the explosive season 3 finale left off, with Ava (Hannah Einbinder) blackmailing her way into the head writer position on Deborah’s (Jean Smart) long-dreamt-of late-night show.

Betrayal is nothing new for Deborah, but this one cuts deep. As the two frenemies-turned-rivals navigate the brutal world of late-night television, Ava scrambles to prove she deserves the job while Deborah, a master of vengeance, plots her next move.

Tensions flare in the writers’ room, Hollywood parties and even a strip club, as the duo fights for creative control — and possibly, a shred of their old bond.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Max

‘The Pitt’ season 1 finale (Max)

The Pitt 1x15 Promo "9:00 P.M." (HD) Season Finale | Noah Wyle medical drama - YouTube Watch On

This medical drama has been the surprise of the year — and a strong contender for the best show of the year. The day shift is finally almost over, and it’s been a long, nightmarish one for Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and the staff.

While fewer victims of the mass casualty event are entering the ER, the doctors, residents, interns, and nurses still have patients to tend. Many unresolved issues still loom, including Langdon’s drug use and employment status. As his shift winds down, Robby must grapple with the emotional consequences of a harrowing ordeal — which leads him back to the roof where his day began.

Episode 15 premieres Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Max

‘Your Friends and Neighbors’ (Apple TV Plus)

Your Friends & Neighbors — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Jon Hamm is in top, slick, smirking form as Andrew “Coop” Cooper in this sharp dramedy about privilege, poor choices and petty larceny in an ultra-wealthy suburb. Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund bro with a Maserati and a mansion, gets fired and breaks bad into stealing from his country-club peers.

As he lifts watches, wine, and the occasional Warhol, Coop discovers his neighbors’ secrets are more scandalous than his own downfall. Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn round out a starry ensemble. A bloody mess kicks things off — literally — and what follows is a delicious unraveling of suburban success with style, bite and Hamm at his best.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, April 11 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 finale (Showtime)

Yellowjackets 3x10 Promo "Full Circle" (HD) Season Finale - YouTube Watch On

Winter is coming … again. In the season 3 finale, the teen Yellowjackets face another brutal and arctic season. Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) has turned into a complete megalomaniac, holding the other girls hostage even as the snow begins to fall.

With no game or produce, you know what that means: a hunt is a-coming. Now that Travis has built the spike-filled pit, perhaps we’ll learn the identity of Pit Girl.

In the current day, Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) is just as power-mad and bloodthirsty. She and the other adult Yellowjackets must reckon with Van’s death at the hands of Melissa. Oh, and there’s still the mystery of who killed Lottie to unravel.

Episode 10 premieres Friday, April 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Doctor Who’ season 15 (Disney Plus)

Doctor Who | Season 2 Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

In his second outing, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) teams up with Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) on a high-stakes mission to get her back to Earth. But there's a catch: A mysterious force is determined to stop their return.

As the TARDIS crew battles bigger enemies, wilder dangers and mind-bending realities, they face an escalating cosmic threat. The adventure spans everything from a 51st-century future to the bizarre 803rd Interstellar Song Contest and even an animated world. Expect to see Emmy-winning Alan Cumming as the menacing Mr. Ring-a-Ding, along with a stellar guest cast.

Episode 1 premieres Saturday, April 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘The Last of Us’ season 2 (HBO)

The Last of Us Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The highly anticipated return of the video game adaptation comes two years after the popular, critically acclaimed first season. But within the world of the show, five years have passed since Joel (Pedro Pascal) made a devastating choice that changed everything.

Now, he and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are living safely in the community of Jackson, but the tension between them is palpable, as secrets from the past threaten their fragile bond. New faces shake things up: Ellie’s love interest Dina (Isabela Merced), Joel’s therapist (Catherine O'Hara) and the fierce Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), whose quest for vengeance will alter the course of the series.

Season 2 escalates both the drama and action with more infected, more danger and a lot more heartache.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, April 13 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max