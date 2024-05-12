Netflix's new true crime dark comedy just crashed the top 10

When a show has made Netflix’s top 10 after being on the platform for a few days, you know it must be worth the watch. Debuting on May 9, "Bodkin" combines the trappings of a crime series with a lighter tone that's sure to satisfy the true crime fan in all of us; think “Only Murders in the Building,” but in Ireland.

"Bodkin" currently sits in the No. 4 spot on Netflix's list of the top 10 most-watched shows in the U.S. Like "Only Murders in the Building," it features a trio of podcasters trying to get to the bottom of a mystery that's plagued a community. American podcast host Gilbert (Will Forte) and researcher Emmy (Robyn Cara) team up with Dublin-born journalist Dove (Siobhán Cullen) to investigate a string of disappearances that happened 25 years ago in the titular idyllic, coastal Irish town.

When the podcast trio arrives during Samhain, a traditional Gaelic harvest celebration, they discover that, for a small town, Bodkin holds some impressively big secrets. Across seven episodes, they work to uncover what happened to the townsfolk who went missing 25 years prior before it happens to them next. It's all set against a frequently hilarious backdrop that's nonetheless punctuated by serious moments to keep audiences captivated and guessing.

What the critics are saying about 'Bodkin'

The first season of "Bodkin" has racked up a respectable 65% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes so far. While the review aggregation site's score should be taken with a grain of salt, as it doesn't determine your own opinion, it can be a reliable indication of what new shows and movies on the best streaming services deserve your time. The audience score sits at 60% at the moment.

The Daily Beast's Coleman Spilde said "Bodkin's" terrific cast and smart writing elevate it to something much more than an "Only Murders" knock-off: "Instead, it skewers the macabre voyeurism of true-crime podcasting, implicating its viewers just as much as its characters, to surprisingly refreshing results."

Meanwhile, famed media critic Roger Ebert said: "Ultimately, “Bodkin” succeeds in a landscape of thrillers and true crime expansions. It expertly crafts a riveting mystery but also fleshes out its central – and supporting – characters. A series like this hinges on the chemistry of the show’s cast, and thankfully, each and every player gives it their all."

Of course, no film is going to be every critic's cup of tea. The Irish Times eviscerated "Bodkin" for how it handles its characters and setting, calling it “A deeply annoying show that thinks it is critiquing cliches about Ireland when actively adding to the stockpile."

Should you stream 'Bodkin' on Netflix?

If you're a fan of true crime or "Only Murders in the Building," you should absolutely watch "Bodkin" on Netflix. While its premise undoubtedly sounds familiar, its stellar cast and willingness to hold a mirror to our collective fascination with true crime elevate it to a class of its own.

You can stream "Bodkin" on Netflix now. If you're looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our round-up of other Netflix top-10 shows worth watching along with some of the best Netflix movies in 2024.