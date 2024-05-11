5 best movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more

Spring is in the air, the flowers are blooming and a bouquet of fresh new movies just landed on the best streaming services. But with so many new offerings on Netflix, Max, and the like, figuring out what to watch is no easy task.

With that in mind, we've rounded up all of the hits and none of the duds to make your next movie night one to remember. Leading the pack this weekend is Netflix's rom-com "Mother of the Bride," where Brooke Shields gets a second chance at love when her daughter's surprise engagement brings the one that got away back into her life.

Also on Netflix is "The Book of Clarence," a biblical comedy with a stacked cast about a fake messiah capitalizing on the rise of Jesus Christ to carve his own path to fame and fortune. Elsewhere, Anne Hathaway’s Sundance thriller "Eileen" makes its debut on Hulu this week and a horror-comedy about a murderous vampire ballerina, "Abigail," lands on video-on-demand services.

So without further ado, here are the best movies new to streaming to watch this weekend. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our round-up of the best Paramount Plus miniseries to binge this weekend.

‘Mother of the Bride’ (Netflix)

"Mother of the Bride" packs in just about every rom-com trope there is, from second chances to forced proximity to being stuck together on vacation. It's comfort food for the hopeless romantic in all of us — which explains why it's already in the running for the No.1 spot on Netflix only a few days after its release.

Brooke Shields stars as Lana, a middle-aged mother who's stunned when her daughter Emma (Miranda Cosgrove) returns from a year studying abroad with news that she's getting married in a month at a resort in Thailand. The situation spirals further when she learns that Emma's fiancé is the son of the man who broke Lana's heart many years earlier (Benjamin Bratt). The two exes must decide whether to ignore their emotions for the sake of the wedding or find their way back to each other. What follows is a load of awkward encounters and slapstick situations, but also a second chance at finding love in a beautiful seaside setting.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Abigail' (PVOD)

Critics are raving about this thrilling horror comedy from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the equally entertaining “Ready or Not” and the most recent “Scream” movies. With a critics score of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, "Abigail" has earned comparisons to 2022's "M3gan" for its blood-drenched mayhem and dark humor.

The story follows a ragtag group of criminals led by Giancarlo Esposito who kidnap the 12-year-old daughter (Alisha Weir) of a powerful underground figure to extort a $50 million ransom. What starts as a cut-and-dry kidnapping job turns into a gorefest when the captors start being hunted down one by one by an animal-like creature. They soon discover that the supposedly innocent little girl they’ve taken hostage is anything but sweet. While its lack of scares may disappoint some horror fans, if you're looking for a thrill ride that's equal parts spooky and chaotic, “Abigail” offers plenty to sink your teeth into.

Buy or rent on Amazon

‘Eileen’ (Hulu)

Based on Ottessa Moshfegh's debut novel of the same name, "Eileen" stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eileen Dunlop, a young woman working at a correctional facility in a dreary New England town. Her mundane, often bleak day-to-day life with her abusive, alcoholic father (Shea Whigham) takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of the facility's new psychologist, Rebecca (Anne Hathaway).

Eileen is instantly taken with the glamorous Rebecca, and a friendship blossoms between the pair. That is, until Rebecca shares a dark secret that puts Eileen in a dangerous situation. What unfolds is a 1960s-period drama that gives audiences a front-row seat to what happens when desperate people reach their breaking point. Critics have raved about the charged but disturbing duo that is McKenzie and Hathaway. Brace yourself for a riveting psychological thriller packed with outstanding performances.

Watch it now on Hulu

'The Book of Clarence' (Netflix)

Mix together “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and "White Men Can't Jump," and you've got "The Book of Clarence." Written and directed by Jeymes Samuel ("The Harder They Fall"), this biblical comedy-drama follows the misadventures of a self-proclaimed messiah in ancient Jerusalem attempting to capitalize on the emergence of Jesus Christ.

LaKeith Stanfield ("Sorry to Bother You," Knives Out") plays the titular Clarence, who cooks up the scheme to escape his debts and start a life of glory. His plan works initially, and he and his friends travel the land performing "miracles" to packed audiences that shower them with coin. However, it’s not long before the trials and tribulations of his divine con start to weigh on him. "The Book of Clarence" also boasts an excellent supporting cast with top talents such as Omar Sy, David Oyelowo, Anna Diop and RJ Cyler.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Lighthouse' (Max)

Robert Eggers ("The Witch") proves his directing chops yet again with "The Lighthouse," a haunting movie that mixes drama, horror, comedy, surrealism and more to push you as close to the edge of sanity as its two main characters. Set on a remote, fog-covered, New England island in the late 19th century, it follows an unlikely pair of lighthouse keepers: newbie assistant Ephraim Winslow (Robert Pattinson) and grizzled veteran Thomas Wake (Willem Dafoe).

Day in and day out, the two suffer through back-breaking labor, miserable conditions, and the mental strains of prolonged isolation. Compounding their challenges are each other's annoying habits, idiosyncrasies, and a growing suspicion that the other might be losing their grip on reality. Even if "The Lighthouse's" strange character-driven storyline doesn't hook you, the stunning cinematography will. Shot in black-and-white, it’s remarkably vibrant even without color.

Watch it now on Max