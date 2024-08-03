Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I have no clue what to watch on Netflix, I make a beeline for the top 10 most-watched movies list. It's a given that not all of them will be winners, but it's a great tool for cutting through the noise nonetheless.

With that in mind, we're here to help you figure out what to watch by narrowing down the three best movies to watch in the Netflix Top 10 movies list. This list includes a riveting war thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, a horror movie that's good for a laugh, and a breezy romcom.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on Friday, August 3. For even more recommendations on what to watch across the best streaming services, check out everything new on Netflix this month.

'Land of Bad' (2024)

One of this year's biggest box office flops seems to finally be finding its audience on streaming. While you may not have heard of "Land of Bad" before it crashed into Netflix's top 10 not long ago, it's shaping up to be a war thriller for the ages.

Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth and Milo Ventimiglia, “Land of Bad” follows a U.S. Army Delta Force that finds itself in a dire situation when ambushed in enemy territory. Rookie Sergeant JJ Kinney (Hemsworth) is forced to rely on the remote guidance of drone pilot Captain Eddie Grimm "Reaper" (Russell Crowe) to make it out safely.

'Tarot' (2024)

"Tarot" isn't a good horror movie, but it is a good one to laugh at. It's exactly the kind of trashy teen horror that's fun to watch together with friends and pick it apart to shreds.

Like many forgettable horror movies, “Tarot” sees a group of friends messing around with forces beyond their understanding, only to suffer the deadly consequences. This time around it's all because of a cursed deck of tarot cards that unleashes an unspeakable evil upon the world. The friends must uncover the deck's mysterious past if they have any hope of finding a way to break the curse.

'Find Me Falling' (2024)

This breezy romcom stars the Emmy- and Grammy-winning star Harry Connick, Jr. as John Allman, a brooding rockstar fresh off his failed comeback tour. He retreats to his isolated cliffside home in Cyprus to lick his wounds and figure out what to do next. Adding insult to injury, he can't escape his one-hit wonder from back in the day, "Girl on the Beach," a song inspired by a devastating breakup that still haunts him.

He initially plans to keep to himself and wallow in self-pity are constantly disturbed by all manner of visitors. Things get even more complicated when an old flame resurfaces, putting him at a crossroads to decide what's more important: his music or the woman he left behind.

Netflix top 10 movies right now

