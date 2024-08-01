What to watch in August 2024 — 'Only Murders,' 'Umbrella Academy,' 'Rings of Power' and more

Summer is ending with a big splash — 14 new shows and movies to watch in August 2024 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. They include returning favorites like "Only Murders in the Building" season 4, "Emily in Paris" season 4, "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 2.

Several new series make their debut, including the comedy "Bad Monkey," the mockumentary "Mr. Throwback" and the animated "Batman: Caped Crusader." Here's our guide on what to watch in August 2024.

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ (Prime Video)

Picking up the reins of its 90s hit counterpart in “Batman: The Animated Series,” a whole new adventure awaits fans of the neo-futuristic, noir-drenched Gotham of yore. Bound for Amazon Prime set across 10 exciting episodes, “Batman: Caped Crusader” drops viewers back into the gritty world of Bruce Wayne’s making.

The Caped Crusader’s ceaseless quest for justice hits home when a personal tragedy drives Batman deeper into the dark recesses of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Familiar faces set across the hero’s rogues gallery will, of course, make Batman’s quest that much more difficult as he comes to grips with his own actions.

Amazon’s already greenlit “Batman: Caped Crusader” for a second season and with such heavy hitters as Matt Reeves and JJ Abrams on the masthead, you can bet this series is in delicate hands. - RE

Watch on Prime Video starting August 1

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ (Netflix)

"A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" is a television adaptation of the best-selling novel by Holly Jackson (and it’s honestly worth the read if you love a good crime thriller). The show follows the story of Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), a smart and determined high school student who decides to investigate a local murder case. Five years prior, a popular high school girl named Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) was murdered, and her boyfriend, Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni), was accused of the crime before he allegedly took his own life.

However, Pip is not convinced that Sal was guilty and begins to dig deeper into the case, uncovering secrets and lies that suggest the real killer is still out there. As she gets closer to the truth, Pip faces increasing danger and resistance from those who want the past to remain buried. — AB

Watch on Netflix starting August 1

‘Mr. Throwback’ (Peacock)

Basketball star Steph Curry is recording a lot of firsts this summer — first time playing in the Olympics and first time playing a scripted role on a TV show. Curry appears in “Mr. Throwback” as a version of himself, so it’s not exactly a huge stretch. Adam Pally headlines the mockumentary as a down-on-his-luck memorabilia dealer who reunites with his sixth-grade teammate, Steph. The NBA star wants to help Danny get redemption by filming a documentary with the help of his production company director Kimberly (Ego Nwodim). Maybe Danny will return to his former glory days, or maybe he’ll just fail even harder. - KW

Watch on Peacock starting August 8

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 4 (Netflix)

The final season of “The Umbrella Academy” has finally arrived and it's a bittersweet moment for me. I’ll be happy to see the story not overstay its welcome and end on a high note, but I will be sad that we don’t spend more time with Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way’s hit comic series — especially since the show has already gone beyond the comics to give us additional story. Make sure to tune into to season 4 to watch the Hargreeves children try and save the world one last time. - MM

Watch on Netflix starting August 8

‘The Instigators’ (Apple TV Plus)

In the mood for a good action movie? You’re in luck, because "The Instigators" should be your next watch. It stars Matt Damon as Rory, a desperate father, and Casey Affleck as Cobby, an ex-con. The two form an unlikely partnership to rob a corrupt politician, but the heist goes awry, plunging them into a chaotic escape.

Pursued by police, bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses, Rory and Cobby enlist Rory's therapist (Hong Chau) to help them navigate the tumultuous situation. Directed by Doug Liman and written by Chuck MacLean and Affleck, this movie promises a thrilling mix of action and comedy. — AB

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting August 9

‘Industry’ season 3 (HBO and Max)

If you need something to fill the prestige drama hole left in your heart by the end of “House of the Dragon” season 2, then “Industry” season 3 will be a must-watch. No, there are no dragons in this show about young traders at the London investment bank Pierpoint & Co., but there are still likely to be plenty of shocking moments if “Industry” season 2 was any indication. Season 3 looks set to pit main characters Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) against each other while newcomer Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harrington) and his green energy company Lumi could throw everything into chaos. - MM

Watch on Max starting August 11

‘Bad Monkey’ (Apple TV Plus)

"Bad Monkey” is a comedy series based on Carl Hiaasen’s bestselling novel. The show follows Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a former Miami police officer demoted to a health inspector in the Florida Keys. His life takes a turn when a group of tourists accidentally discover a human arm, setting him on a quest to solve the mystery and reclaim his old job. But first, "he just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey," the show's synopsis reads. If you’re in the mood for a good drama, then be sure to watch this series when it comes out. — AB

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting August 14

‘Jackpot!’ (Prime Video)

Paul Feig adds the latest comedy to his resume that includes “Bridesmaids” and “Freaks and Geeks.” It’s got more of an action flavor, much like 2015’s “Spy.” This time, Awkafina and John Cena make for an unlikely pairing. Katie is a new L.A. transplant who finds herself holding a winning lottery ticket — making her a target under new rules that allow anyone to seize the ticket and multi-billion dollar prize if they kill the winner by sundown. Noel is an amateur jackpot protector who safeguards Katie until the deadline. But greedy foes and a rival protector (Simu Liu) threaten their big bonanza. - KW

Watch on Prime Video starting August 15

‘Bel-Air’ season 3 (Peacock)

Ever since moving to Bel-Air, Will Smith’s life has been flipped-turned upside down and things are about to heat up … because school’s out and summer is here. Will and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) juggle summer jobs at the country club with personal challenges, Carlton with his sobriety and a new love interest and Will with reuniting with his father. Meanwhile, pressure at work and home test the strength of Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Viv’s (Cassandra Freeman) marriage. Hilary's (Coco Jones) relationship with LaMarcus sees some twists and turns, and Ashley’s (Akira Akbar) views about romance begin to shift as she enjoys her last summer before high school.

Watch on Peacock starting August 15

‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Emily has experienced a lot since moving to Paris — love triangles, marketing crises, job tumult — but something new is coming her way: le winter! Just think of the fabulous coats, cozy sweaters, and cold-weather accessories she can add to her closet. Maybe shopping for a winter wardrobe will take her mind off her topsy-turvy love life and career. Emily still has feelings for hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), but he’s expecting a baby with ex Camille (Camille Razat). Then there’s ex-boyfriend Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who’s still in Paris and still very handsome. As Agence Grateau undergoes some personnel shakeups, Sylvie ((Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) works on her reignited marriage. Meanwhile, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her band prepare for Eurovision, but run into funding issues. - KW

Watch on Netflix starting August 15

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars’ (Paramount Plus)

Twelve contests from around the globe will decide who is "Queen of the Mothertucking World" in this new series from Ru Paul. "RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars" features drag queens from around the world vying for a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. This epic new reality show debuts on August 16 for the series premiere, with episodes dropping weekly after that. - MM

Watch on Paramount Plus starting August 16

‘Pachinko’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

"Pachinko" season 2, the critically acclaimed multi-generational epic about a Korean family that immigrates to Japan, is back this month and promises plenty of juicy new revelations and family drama to keep us on the edge of our seats. We can expect to see a fraught reunion between Koh Hansu (Lee Min-ho) and Sunja, one of my favorite parts in Min Jin Lee's novel, as she's forced to make dangerous decisions to ensure her family's survival during the final days of World War II. Meanwhile, decades later in 1989, Sunja's grandson, Solomon, pursues his own fortunes and future while struggling to shake the prejudice surrounding his heritage. - AS

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting August 23

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 4 (Hulu)

The amateur detective trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) — are back again for “Only Murders in the Building” season 4. This time round they must solve a new mystery sparked by the shocking events of the season 3 finale.

Season 3 concluded with Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) being shot by a sniper while entering Charles' apartment, leaving a cryptic message before succumbing to her injuries. Yes, the building has experienced yet another murder, and I’m definitely ready to delve into this world again. The upcoming season will mainly focus on uncovering who shot Sazz and why, delving deeper into her life and connections. — AB

Watch on Hulu starting August 29

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 2 (Prime Video)

Did I call out the first season show for having some serious issues ? Yes. Did I call it “ fan fiction ”? Also, yes. Am I still going to watch season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” despite all this? I can’t believe I’m saying this, but yes, I probably will. While season 1 was at times boring and dealing with some rights issues that make its story complicated, this epic series of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) versus Sauron (Charlie Vickers) did have its moments. If the show can get the pacing right, fans of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy should find something to love in season 2 given the show’s big budget for gorgeous scenes and action set pieces. - MM

Watch on Prime Video starting August 28

More notable new August 2024 arrivals:

“Unstable” season 2 (August 1, Netflix)

“SEAL Team” season 7 (August 11, Paramount Plus)

“Solar Opposites” season 5 (August 12, Hulu)

“The Challenge” season 40 (August 14, MTV)

"Rick and Morty: The Anime" (August 16, Max)

"The Union" (August 16, Netflix)

"The Deliverance" (August 30, Netflix)