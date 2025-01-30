My favorite low-stress show is back, and I couldn’t be more excited for ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ season 5

Let's face it: There's a lot going on in the world. One look at the headlines these days, and it's enough to send your blood pressure up 20 points. Fortunately, there's never been more opportunities for escapism from all of the best streaming services, no matter what your taste.

If murder and mayhem aren't your thing, I'd like to recommend a series that's been called a "Xanax show" — "All Creatures Great and Small."

Now in its fifth season on PBS — the first episode premiered last weekend — "All Creatures" follows the lives of a veterinary clinic in Yorkshire Dales, England, in the 1930s and '40s. It's based on the book by James Heriot, who documented his experiences as a vet in that same area during that time. (There's also a lovely children's book).

This isn't the first time I've written about "All Creatures"; when it first came out nearly five years ago, I called it the perfect series to tide me over until Ted Lasso returned. It has the same basic premise — an outsider moves to a new area for a job and struggles to adjust — and also leaves you with the same warm feelings after each episode. I don't think "Ted Lasso" quite stuck the landing, though.

When is the next episode of "All Creatures Great and Small"? All Creatures Great and Small airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET on PBS.

What's not to like? You get some lovely British actors, stunning vistas of rolling green hills, and more animals than filled the Ark. For the most part, the stakes feel fairly low, although as we start season 5, we're in the midst of WWII, with James training as an RAF bomber pilot. Still, we're a long way from "Masters of the Air."

As with most shows like this, it's all about the interpersonal relationships and frictions that arise, though most conflicts are neatly wrapped up at the conclusion of each episode. More than one involve the optimistic, determined James winning over some old gruff skeptical farmer who's used to the traditional ways of doing things. Validation usually comes in the form of a nod and a grunt, and a lesson learned by all.

I'm most looking forward to the return of Tristan, the younger brother to Siegfried, the prickly owner of the veterinary practice. In earlier seasons, the carefree Tristan played an excellent foil to his uptight older sibling — with James caught in the middle — which made for some cracking good entertainment, as they say overseas.

It makes Downton Abbey look like Squid Games.

Even the opening theme song — a simple piano melody cascading up and down the keyboard, as an animation of a vintage car rolls through the sheep-speckled countryside — is enough to put me in a better mood.

As one commenter on Threads said, "It makes 'Downton Abbey' look like 'Squid Games'."

Those in the UK have already been treated to season 5, which aired back in October; I wish we in the states got it at the same time, as I'll be watching the Christmas episode — the last of the season — toward the end of February.

I also advise you to not look at the show's IMDB page, as it contains spoilers for every episode. I took a brief glimpse as research for this story, and nearly had the season ruined for me.

I can't wait to see each new episode; I'll probably skip a day so I can watch the Super Bowl instead in two weeks' time, but for those who are looking for some excellent counter-programming, this is it.