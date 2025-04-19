5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more

It's Easter weekend, and you can fill your basket with plenty of great new movies across Netflix, Peacock and more of the best streaming services.

But with so many choices, figuring out what to watch next can quickly become a headache. That's why we're eliminating the guesswork and highlighting the best new movies worth adding to your watchlist.

Our weekend watchlist is led by the latest MCU entry, "Captain America: Brave New World," on premium video-on-demand services. Other highlights include the genre-bending sci-fi thriller "Companion" on Max and the horror thriller "Wolf Man" on Peacock.

Meanwhile, two of 2024's most overlooked movies just got new streaming homes: the Jude Law-led crime drama "The Order" on Hulu and the emotional but poignant drama "The Room Next Door" on Netflix.

So without further ado, let's dive into the top new movies on streaming you can watch this weekend. Looking for even more recommendations on what to watch? Check out our round-ups of the top new TV shows this week and the 7 new shows and movies worth streaming on Netflix.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ (PVOD)

Marvel's latest Captain America movie held the crown for the highest-grossing movie of the year until "A Minecraft Movie" knocked it from its throne faster than you can say "chicken jockey." "Brave New World" does little to shake the MCU out of its slump, but fans who want to stay up-to-date on the lore ahead of "Thunderbolts" now have the chance to watch it from home.

"A Brave New World" sees Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) fully take up the mantle of Captain America after a trial run behind the shield in the Disney Plus series "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." But escaping the shadow of Steve Rogers' legacy won't be easy.

This time around, Sam's joined by a new sidekick: U.S. Air Force first lieutenant Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez). When president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) sends the duo to intercept the villainous Sidewinder (Giancarlo Esposito) and his team of mercenaries from selling stolen classified tech, the mission quickly spirals into a far-reaching conspiracy — one that threatens to plunge the entire world into chaos.

‘Companion’ (Max)

"Companion" looks like some twisted, genre-bending fun I can definitely get behind. Once I saw it's led by "Yellowjackets" star Sophie Thatcher, I knew I had to add it to my watchlist this weekend.

"Companion follows" Iris (Thatcher) and her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid), a picture-perfect couple on a weekend getaway with friends to a remote cabin owned by eccentric billionaire Sergey (Rupert Friend).

However, things take a disturbing turn when Iris appears one morning, drenched in blood. What begins as a relaxing retreat quickly spirals into something far more dangerous.

Blending rom-com charm with slasher thrills and a healthy dose of dark humor, "Companion" keeps you guessing at every turn. It's a tightly wound mystery that unspools with twist after twist — and trust us, this is one film you’ll want to go into with as little prior knowledge as possible.

‘Wolf Man’ (Peacock)

"The Invisible Man" is one of my favorite horror movies of all time, so I was eager to see director Leigh Whannell return to the Universal Monsters catalogue with his latest movie, "The Wolf Man."

Sadly, it didn't resonate with me in the same way, but I agree with my colleague that there's enough meat on the bone here that "The Wolf Man" will keep horror fans engaged and unsettled.

The story follows Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott), a husband and father who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon following the disappearance of his estranged father.

Joined by his wife (Julia Garner) and daughter (Sam Jaeger), Blake’s homecoming takes a terrifying turn when a mysterious creature ambushes them, scratching him in the process.

As night falls, Blake starts undergoing horrifying physical changes, and it soon becomes clear that as dangerous as these woods are, the real threat might already be inside.

‘The Room Next Door’ (Netflix)

Get ready to feel your feelings. Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton star as estranged friends Ingrid and Martha in "The Room Next Door," another of last year's most overlooked films.

After years of being out of touch, the once inseparable friends reconnect when Martha is grappling with terminal cancer. As she comes to terms with her diagnosis, Martha trusts Ingrid with a request that is anything but simple: to be her companion in her final days.

She decides to go out on her own terms, and the two rent a charming but remote cabin where Martha is determined to die.

This offbeat drama strikes a delicate balance, using just the right amount of humor to keep it from becoming too bleak.

While "The Room Next Door" is undeniably melancholic, beneath the heavy subject matter is a quiet hope and urge to embrace the present that is sure to leave viewers profoundly moved.

'The Order' (Hulu)

In the mood for a gripping crime thriller? Hulu is now home to director Justin Kurzel’s true-story-inspired thriller "The Order" — and it just might be the best movie of 2024 that you haven't heard of.

It follows seasoned FBI agent Terry Husk (Jude Law), whose investigation into a rash of violent robberies in the '80s uncovers a chilling conspiracy aimed at toppling the federal government.

At the center of it all is "The Order," a white supremacist group led by Nicholas Hoult's Bob Matthews, a country boy whose charm belies his ruthless agenda. Husk assembles a task force alongside local cop Jamie Brown (Tye Sheridan) to put a stop to the madness, but as the attacks escalate in both frequency and brutality, Husk finds himself locked in a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

"The Order" skillfully draws from a real-life story of a different era, delivering a chilling commentary about the rise of extremism that resonates now more than ever. Both gripping and bleak, it’s a film that packs an emotional punch, so be forewarned.

