5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (April 14-20)

Streaming is blooming this spring. This week welcomes a batch of new shows premiering Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's TV lineup brings back two fan favorites: "Law and Order: Organized Crime" season 5 and "The Rehearsal" season 2. They're very different shows, but both beloved.

Plus, check out the debuts of Ramy Youssef's animated comedy "#1 Happy Family USA" and the modern Western romantic drama "Ransom Canyon." Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Sherlock and Daughter’ (The CW)

Sherlock & Daughter | Trailer | The CW - YouTube Watch On

The game is afoot — and this time, it’s personal. “Sherlock and Daughter” puts a new twist on the world’s most iconic detective. David Thewlis steps into the shoes of the famous gumshoe, whose orderly life is upended by the arrival of Amelia Rojas (Blu Hunt), a whip-smart American with a dead mother, a burning need for justice, and a hunch that Sherlock might be her dad.

As Holmes wrestles with a case so dangerous it threatens those closest to him, Amelia charges in with her own mystery — and a knack for shaking up 221B. Together, the unlikely duo digs into an international conspiracy, with Professor Moriarty lurking in the shadows.

Episode 1 premieres Wednesday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW (via Fubo)

‘#1 Happy Family USA’ (Prime Video)

#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Ramy Youssef is the co-creator and voice star of this adult animated comedy set in post-9/11 suburbia. It follows the Hussein family, who are cheerfully devout, suspiciously patriotic, and absolutely not a threat as they chase the American dream at the worst possible moment: September 2001.

With a father dressed like Uncle Sam, a son navigating school in knockoff jerseys and a talking sheep, the Husseins respond to rising Islamophobia with over-the-top flag-waving and relentless optimism. “#1 Happy Family USA” is a biting satire about patriotism, paranoia and the wild ride of assimilating in “Amreeka.”

All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, April 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Ransom Canyon’ (Netflix)

Ransom Canyon | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In this modern Western romance, the drama is as big as the Texas sky and the stakes are even higher. Three feuding ranching families claw for control of the land they love, while ghosts of the past circle like buzzards overhead.

At the center of it all is Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), a brooding cowboy with a broken heart and a vendetta, trying to outrun grief. Instead, he runs straight into Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), the sharp, soulful dancehall owner who might just save him. Their chemistry smolders as secrets surface and a drifter stirs up old wounds.

All 10 episodes premiere Thursday, April 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ season 5 (Peacock)

Law & Order: Organized Crime | Season 5 Sneak Peek | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The “Law and Order” spinoff kicks off its fifth season with a new home on Peacock and the same gritty edge fans crave. Christopher Meloni returns as Det. Elliot Stabler, who is still haunted, still relentless and now neck-deep in international vendettas.

Stabler and his sharp squad — including undercover whiz Bobby Reyes and hacker prodigy Jet Slootmaekers — take on cross-border smuggling, tech-fueled terror, and a revenge-hungry crime family with a long memory and a Roman grudge. With threats closing in, Stabler turns to his brother Randall (Dean Norris) for backup at home.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, April 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘The Rehearsal’ season 2 (HBO)

Nathan Fielder is back and this time, he's trying to save us all. In season 2 of his docu-comedy, the deadpan host dials up the absurdity with a new focus: commercial aviation disasters.

Fielder decides to use his obsession with airline crashes to “fix” pilot error through increasingly unhinged simulations. Cue congressional hearings, fake wreckage, prosthetic aging, a surprise marriage and somehow … a girl group? Season 2 doesn’t just rehearse life’s biggest moments — it questions who gets to script reality.

Episode 1 premieres Sunday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m ET on HBO and Max