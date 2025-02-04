One of the most underrated movies of 2025 so far is now streaming — and the critics got it wrong

This might be an unpopular opinion for some, but “Wolf Man” didn’t deserve the poor reviews it received when it hit theaters on Jan. 17. Honestly, I wasn’t fond of the movie the first time I watched it, and that was probably due to my high expectations. But after a second viewing, I realized there’s a lot more to like about it, and it goes to show that it deserves a second chance now that it’s streaming on PVOD services like Amazon and Apple TV.

Director Leigh Whannell has built a solid reputation in the horror-thriller genre with movies like “The Invisible Man” and “Upgrade.” So, it was only natural that people expected the same level of greatness from “Wolf Man.” While it might not be as strong as his other work, I still think it's a compelling watch and a step in the right direction for modernizing Universal’s classic monsters.

Sadly, though, “Wolf Man” didn’t land well with critics, earning a 52% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience score hovering around 57%. It made almost $30 million worldwide on a $25 million budget, which isn’t exactly a huge win. I understand where many of the reviews are coming from (mainly around the werewolf design), but honestly, “Wolf Man” has more to offer if you go in knowing the outcome.

So, now that “Wolf Man” is available for streaming on PVOD, here’s why you should give it a watch (or a rewatch) and why I think the critics are wrong.

What is ‘Wolf Man’ about?

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Wolf Man” follows Blake (Christopher Abbott), a San Francisco husband and father who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his father's mysterious disappearance.

Seeking a respite from his strained marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake persuades her to visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matilda Firth). However, their visit goes horribly wrong when they are attacked by an unseen creature on the road, causing a car accident and forcing them to barricade themselves inside the farmhouse.

Blake then begins to experience strange physical transformations, his body shifting and his mind deteriorating. The family soon realizes they aren’t safe inside either.

Here’s why you need to stream ‘Wolf Man’

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / FlixPix)

To put it simply, “Wolf Man” deserves a watch because it ticks all the boxes in the horror-thriller genre, which includes building a tense atmosphere, offering a fresh take on the werewolf transformation, and focusing on the emotional core of a strained family. While these aspects might not quite reach the excellence of “The Invisible Man,” it still has enough power to keep you engaged and unsettled.

Christopher Abbott gives a standout performance here as he goes from a loving father to an unrecognizable presence, and this really makes you empathize with him. Most people were disappointed with the werewolf design, which is a fair criticism, considering the classic monster design had more hair and teeth. But Whannell already made it clear that this reimagining would be more of a “disease,” one that would slowly progress throughout the movie, with practical effects showing everything from blistering boils to a sickening jaw protruding from his face. For me, it was unsettling (and heartbreaking) enough to watch Abbott’s character go through that.

Julia Garner and Matilda Firth didn't stand out much to me, mostly because of their obvious plot armor. But Abbott’s performance alone makes “Wolf Man” worth watching, combined with Whannell’s unique direction and his take on how a family would survive such a nightmare.

(Image credit: Alamy / Universal Pictures / FlixPix)

The best parts of “Wolf Man,” however, are the sound design and visuals. I really noticed them more on my second watch, and they're incredibly impressive (though easy to overlook if you’re too focused on Blake’s physical transformation). There’s one scene in particular where Blake’s hearing is suddenly amplified, making it almost deafening in the silence of the farmhouse. The same goes for his eyesight when colors start to distort, and the world looks different from his perspective.

Yes, I agree with critics who said the movie needed more oomph and lasting impact. It’s not the best horror-thriller ever, and it definitely lacks genuine scares and emotional complexity. But overall, “Wolf Man” is still a tense experience, and the reviews shouldn’t put you off. After watching it twice, I can confidently say it’s better the second time around when you can appreciate how the movie looks and feels without being too caught up in the plot.

If you’re looking for something tense to stream this week, “Wolf Man” is a solid choice, and you can now buy/rent it on Amazon or Apple TV. This is one of those cases where the critics are wrong, and I’m hoping the movie can shine with new audiences. But if you’re not feeling it, check out our guide on the best Prime Video movies to watch now.