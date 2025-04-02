Just streamed 'One Of Them Days' on Netflix? Here are 3 more hilarious comedies to watch next

The buddy comedy "One Of Them Days" has quickly become a Netflix hit.

The movie came to Netflix just a couple days ago (March 31), but it's quickly become a popular watch and currently occupies the No. 2 spot in the Netflix top 10 movies list, second only to "The Life List".

Lawrence Lamont's hilarious buddy comedy follows down-on-their-luck friends Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) as they scramble to get their rent money back before their evicted, after Alyssa's boyfriend Keshawn (Joshua Neal) blows it on his own clothing brand.

If you're one of the many viewers who've already watched Netflix's new arrival and you're looking for something new to stream with a similar vibe, we've got you covered. Here are three more movies like "One Of Them Days."

'Friday' (1995)

Friday (1995) Official Trailer - Ice Cube, Chris Tucker Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

F. Gary Gray's "Friday" is the perfect counterpart to "One of Them Days", and you can also find it on Netflix right now.

The comedy follows Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), best friends who fall afoul of Big Worm (Faizon Love) after smoking marijuana that Smokey was supposed to sell on Big Worm's behalf.

When Big Worm comes to collect his cash, he offers an ultimatum: Find the $200 they owe by 10 p.m. that evening, or they're both going to be killed. Oh, and if you decide you like it, Netflix also has the sequel, "Next Friday," with Mike Epps.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Netflix now

'Joy Ride' (2023)

Joy Ride Trailer #1 (2023) - YouTube Watch On

"Joy Ride" is an R-rated, raunchy comedy from Adele Lim that revolves around Audrey Sullivan (Ashley Park) and close friends Lolo (Sherry Cola), Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo's cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu) as they set off on a raucous international adventure

Audrey's promised a promotion in exchange for closing a deal with a Chinese businessman, but their trip veers wildly off-course in spectacular, hilarious fashion.

It certainly feels more R-rated than "One of Them Days," but "Joy Ride" fits the mold of out-there comedies centered on friends in desperate situations.

Watch on Starz now

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022 Movie) Official Trailer – Nicolas Cage - YouTube Watch On

Tom Gormican's "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" sees a heightened version of Nick Cage embarking on a bizarre adventure.

Cage is in a bit of a rut, career-wise, and decides to take a $1 million gig to attend the birthday of billionaire playboy Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal).

While the pair bonds, Cage's newfound friendship sees him also tangled up with the CIA, who want Nick's help to bring Javi as they suspect him of orchestrating a major kidnapping.

It might have more shoot-outs than "One Of Them Days," but this is another great, silly buddy comedy and should be a solid watch for anyone looking for another movie with a similar vibe. It's worth seeing just for the "Paddington 2" bonding scene alone.

Watch on Netflix now