When it comes to figuring out what to watch next across the best streaming services, you're spoiled for choice. Netflix's top 10 movies list is as good a tool for cutting through the noise as any, but they're not all guaranteed to be winners.

That's why we've combed through the streamer's top 10 list to spotlight the three best movies that are actually worth the hype. This includes a heartfelt rom-com that shot to the No. 1 spot, one of the best horror movies of the past five years, and a Gerard Butler-led crime thriller that action movie fans shouldn't miss.

Not feeling these picks? Be sure to check out our guide to everything new on Netflix this month for more streaming recommendations. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Life List' (2025)

The Life List | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're in the mood for a feel-good tearjerker, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist. Adapted from the best-selling novel by Lori Nelson Spielman, "The Life List" is a charming romantic comedy led by "Carry On" and "Purple Hearts" star Sofia Carson.

She plays Alex Rose, a once-aspiring teacher who ultimately settles for a marketing role at her mother's (Connie Britton) company. But when her mom passes away from cancer, Alex faces an unusual challenge to get her inheritance: to check off her childhood bucket list.

As she reluctantly begins ticking off items, from teaching at a woman's shelter to taking the stage at an open mic night, Alex uncovers family secrets and learns to embrace life in ways she never expected. Sparks fly between her and the young, eager attorney named Brad (Kyle Allen) overseeing her progress, which adds another wrinkle.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Netflix

'Talk to Me' (2023)

Talk To Me | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of the standout horror films of the past five years, "Talk to Me" delivers the perfect dose of terror for those craving a sleepless night. It follows a group of friends who participate in a "Bloody Mary" style party game with an embalmed hand, only to discover it's a ritual for summoning spirits.

At first, the chance to let spirits temporarily possess their bodies is an exhilarating thrill. That is, until Mia (Sophie Wilde), a teenager still grieving the recent death of her mom, takes things too far, unleashing a far darker presence.

With the boundary between the living and the dead eroded, their reality unravels into something truly terrifying. Desperate to set things right, Mia and her friends scramble to contain the supernatural forces they've unleashed before they become forever trapped in a waking nightmare.

Watch it now on Netflix

‘Den of Thieves 2 Pantera' (2025)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) New Trailer – Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

If you like action movies with a lighter edge, this Gerard Butler-led crime thriller is not one to miss. While "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" still nods to classic action films, it embraces a more entertaining and laid-back tone than its predecessor.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, the sequel follows “Big Nick” O’Brien (Butler) as he heads to Europe on the hunt for Donnie Wilson (O’Shea Jackson Jr.), who's in deep in the world of high-stakes diamond heists. His target? The prestigious World Diamond Center in Nice, France.

Meanwhile, Nick has hit rock bottom between getting suspended from his job and dealing with a messy divorce. Still fuming over letting Donnie slip through his grasp before, he's determined not to be outplayed again, forcing his way into Donnie's crew to be part of the action as they plan their next major heist.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Life List" (2025)

2. "One of Them Days" (2025)

3. "Despicable Me 4" (2024)

4. "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" (2025)

5. "Talk to Me" (2023)

6. "Con Mum" (2025)

7. "Kraven the Hunter" (2024)

8. "The Secret Life of Pets" (2016)

9. "The Twister: Caught in the Storm" (2025)

10. "The Electric State" (2025)