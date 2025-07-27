5 best Netflix comedies to stream after 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Netflix's newest No. 1 movie, "Happy Gilmore 2," is a long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler's beloved sports comedy. Sandler reprises his role as the hot-headed Happy, a failed hockey player-turned-surprise golf sensation, who comes out of retirement and hits the green again to earn money for his daughter's (Sunny Sandler) ballet school.

Like the original, it's packed with hilarious gags, underdogs worth cheering for, and celebrity cameos that'll have everyone talking.

If you're one of many who have already checked "Happy Gilmore 2" and are now in the mood for more feel-good laughs, you're in luck. Netflix is home to plenty of must-watch comedies that fit the bill. Below, you can find five more Netflix comedies that you should stream after "Happy Gilmore 2."

'Hit Man' (2024)

Hit Man Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Director Richard Linklater delivered one of Netflix's most critically acclaimed original films to date with last year's "Hit Man," a darkly funny comedy thriller that cemented Glen Powell’s status as a breakout Hollywood star. A cross between a breezy crime caper and a rom-com, "Hit Man" stars Powell as Gary Johnson, a buttoned-up college professor who poses as a hitman. Not the real deal, mind you, but rather a decoy that works with police to entrap would-be criminals.

But when a mysterious femme fatale (Adria Arjona) enlists his services to eliminate her abusive husband, Gary’s carefully constructed facade starts to unravel. Desperate to hide his true identity from her, he sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes that could have deadly consequences. If you missed it the first time around, "Hit Man" is a clever, energetic, and often sexy comedy with a dark edge that works on pretty much every level.

Watch it now on Netflix

'One of Them Days' (2025)

ONE OF THEM DAYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a fresh spin on the classic buddy-comedy, "One of Them Days" is an absolute must-watch. It’s a hilarious ride that fully leans into its over-the-top brand of chaos. Keke Palmer brings her signature charisma, but SZA manages to hold her own with surprisingly sharp comedic chops. Together, they make an unhinged but endearing duo, stumbling through one outrageous situation after another with undeniable chemistry.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"One of Them Days" follows two broke best friends, Dreux (Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA), whose bad luck gets worse when Alyssa's boyfriend disappears with their rent money for the month. With just hours to come up with $1,500 before their landlord kicks them out, they embark on a desperate quest to drum up some cash. They fall for a sketchy payday loan scheme (despite hilarious warnings from Katt Williams’ scene-stealing character, Lucky), accidentally piss off a local gang, and dive headfirst into a string of misadventures in a race against the clock.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024)

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If "Happy Gilmore 2" didn't satisfy your craving for pre-Y2K nostalgia and laughs, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" almost certainly will. Tim Burton’s long-awaited sequel to his 1988 cult classic brings back Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in fan-favorite roles, with Jenna Ortega, star of Burton's hit "Wednesday" series, throwing some fresh blood into the mix.

Set decades after the original, the story picks up with Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who’s turned her supernatural past into a career as the host of a popular ghost-hunting TV show. Too bad her daughter (Ortega) isn't buying any of it. When a family tragedy pulls Lydia back to her childhood home, she’s forced to confront not only her eccentric stepmother (O’Hara) but also the return of the chaos-loving ghost with the most, Betelgeuse (Keaton). Burton’s signature gothic style is in full force in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," offering a nostalgic trip back to the bizarre, off-kilter world fans have been waiting decades to revisit.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - YouTube Watch On

Hear me out: You don't need to have rolled a D20 (or even know what that is) to enjoy the "Dungeons and Dragons" movie. I went in with next to zero knowledge about D&D, expecting all the jokes to fly over my head, and I laughed so hard my sides hurt afterward. If you’re into hilarious, self-aware fantasy romps that don’t take themselves too seriously, this movie is absolutely worth adding to your watchlist. (It gave me big "The Princess Bride" vibes.)

The story follows bard Edgin (Chris Pine) and his no-nonsense barbarian partner Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), who start the movie behind bars after a heist goes sideways. After an unorthodox jailbreak, they assemble a misfit crew that includes Simon (Justice Smith), a sorcerer with self-esteem issues, and the shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis), to rescue Edgin's daughter and recover a powerful artifact. Preferably without dying. Along the way, they also cross paths with Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), a noble paladin who's so absurdly overpowered that he becomes a walking punchline in the best way.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Netflix is light on Coen Brothers movies at the moment, but you can still find one of the comedy duo's most underrated gems, "Burn After Reading," on the platform. Looking back at it now, "Burn After Reading" feels ahead of its time, skewering CIA blunders and government bureaucracy with the Coens' signature dark wit.

CIA analyst Osbourne Cox (John Malkovich) kicks off a domino effect of absurdity after he angrily quits his job over a demotion and resolves to write a memoir about his career. Enter two bumbling gym employees, Brad Pitt's hyperactive jock Chad Feldheimer and Frances McDormand's narcissistic Linda Litzke, who mistake a draft of his book for top-secret government intel.

The plot devolves into a convoluted mess from there, but that's part of its charm. And the Coen brothers fuel the absurdity by letting their star-studded cast act like complete idiots from start to finish.

Watch it now on Netflix

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.