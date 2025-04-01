Netflix’s next Harlan Coben thriller series just added this ‘Severance’ star — here’s what we know

Netflix and Harlan Coben are teaming up yet again for a new mystery thriller series based on one of the novelist's most popular books, “I Will Find You.” And while this upcoming show sounds similar to their previous collaborations, the cast list is shaping up to be impressive.

The world’s most popular streaming service has confirmed (via its own Tudum platform) that “I Will Find You” will star Britt Lower, Logan Browning, Erin Richards and Milo Ventimiglia.

The quartet joins the cast alongside previously confirmed lead Sam Worthington, best known for his role as Jake Sully in “Avatar.”

Britt Lower is the biggest new addition to the cast. The American actress is most well-known for playing Helly in Apple TV Plus’ smash hit “Severance.” In “I Will Find You” she will play Rachel Mills, the ex-sister-in-law of Worthington's David. Mills is described as “a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired.”

Netflix’s character bio continues: “When she discovers evidence suggesting an incredible secret, Rachel views it as a once-in-a-lifetime story that could be her ticket back to journalism.” It definitely sounds like an intriguing role that Lower will no doubt nail.

Fellow new cast member Milo Ventimiglia is most known for his Emmy-nominated role in “This is Us” (though to me, he’ll always be Peter Petrelli from “Heroes”), he’ll play a character called Hayden, confirmed to be Rachel’s ex-boyfriend.

Logan Browning will play Sarah Greer, “a member of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force” and Erin Richards will portray Cheryl Dreason, “a talented and compassionate pediatric surgeon” who is also David’s ex-wife.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘I Will Find You’ on Netflix — here’s what we know

(Image credit: TCD/Prod.DB / Alamy Stock Photo / Netflix)

Based on the novel of the same name, “I Will Find You” is a mystery thriller that will see dark secrets surface, and shocking twists aplenty. It basically sounds like classic Coben (for better, or potentially worse...)

The official logline reads: “An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth.”

As noted, one of the most interesting aspects of this upcoming Netflix/Coben collaboration is the star-studded cast list. Frankly pairing together stars of “Severance” and the “Avatar” movie franchise is likely to be enough of a draw to see “I Will Find You” rocket to Netflix No. 1.

“I Will Find You” is also the first Netflix series based on a Coben novel to be set in the U.S. Coben is an American author, and many of his works are set in his native land, but Netflix’s previous adaptations have moved the events to Europe with series set in the U.K., France and Spain. This makes “I Will Find You” a real homecoming for Coben.

“I Will Find You” isn’t the first time the author and Netflix have worked together. Far from it. Netflix recently launched “Missing You” and “Caught”, two limited series based on Coben novels, earlier this year.

(Image credit: Vishal Sharma / Netflix)

They stand alongside “Fool Me Once,” “Stay Close,” “The Strange,” “Safe,” “The Innocent,” “Good for Good,” “Hold Tight” and “The Woods.” Meanwhile, "Run Away" with James Nesbitt is also in the works.

As for when “I Will Find You” will be available to stream on Netflix, there’s no firm release date yet. Netflix hasn’t even offered a release window. And with casting news just coming to light, likely, this series hasn’t yet entered full production. Expect a date in 2026 at the earliest.

In the meantime, as the list above proves, you’ve got a heck of a lot of Coben series to keep you busy until “I Will Find You” debuts. If you need some help knowing where to start, we have a ranking of Netflix’s Harlan Coben series based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores.