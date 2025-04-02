5 best movies like ‘The Life List’ to stream right now

Netflix’s latest No. 1 movie, “The Life List,” may have been a critical flop, but that hasn’t stopped audiences from streaming it in droves.

I decided to give it a shot when it was released on March 28, and to my surprise, it wasn’t nearly as bad as critics made it out to be. It definitely leans into familiar romantic drama tropes that we’ve seen a hundred times before, but it’s an easy watch and one that evokes all the right feelings.

If “The Life List” won you over, you’re probably in the mood for more movies that deliver the same kind of vibe. Whether you’re craving a heartwarming romance (with a love triangle) or an inspiring story about personal growth, I’ve got you covered.

Below are five movies you should watch next on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more.

‘Purple Hearts’

Purple Hearts | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of Sofia Carson who haven’t seen “Purple Hearts” yet can check it out on Netflix, where she not only stars as Cassie but also contributes to the soundtrack.

It’s an intense romantic drama with high emotional stakes, and the story unfolds as a slow-burn romance, one that makes for a heartwarming, frustrating, and entertaining watch.

“Purple Hearts” follows Cassie (Carson), a struggling singer-songwriter with diabetes, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a troubled Marine. Facing financial struggles, they enter a fake marriage to secure military benefits. However, as they navigate their arrangement, real feelings start to develop.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream it on Netflix

‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Those who enjoy more of Kyle Allen’s movies will definitely want to watch “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.” It often gets forgotten about in the romance genre due to classics like “The Notebook” or “Titanic” being the default (and understandably so).

But the more you watch it, the more it sticks with you. The chemistry between the leads feels incredibly natural, and the story brings a refreshing twist to a genre that can sometimes feel predictable.

“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things” centers around two teenagers, Mark (Allen) and Margaret (Kathryn Newton), who find themselves stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over.

Unlike typical time-loop stories, they embrace their situation and begin mapping out all the “tiny perfect moments” that happen around them each day. As they grow closer, Mark starts to fall for Margaret, but he soon realizes she’s hiding something that could explain why they’re trapped in the loop.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘The Worst Person in the World’

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI - YouTube Watch On

One movie that mirrors the career struggles and personal crisis is “The Worst Person in the World.” This story explores the uncertainty of adulthood, the pressure to figure things out, and the emotional weight of feeling lost.

The lead character struggles with big life decisions while caught in a love triangle, making it deeply relatable for anyone who has ever questioned where they’re headed.

“The Worst Person in the World” follows Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman navigating love, career choices, and personal identity in her late 20s. Over the course of several years, she drifts through relationships and career paths, struggling with indecision and the fear of making the wrong choices.

As she falls in and out of love, particularly with her older boyfriend Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) and a new romantic interest, Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), Julie is forced to confront what she truly wants in life.

Stream it on Hulu

‘Anyone But You’

ANYONE BUT YOU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for a romance with a little more comedy and a playful will-they-won’t-they dynamic, “Anyone But You” is a great pick. While it doesn’t have the heavy drama of more intense love stories, it still delivers on charm, humor, and sizzling chemistry between its leads.

“Anyone But You” follows Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell), who initially hit it off on a great first date but quickly fall into an intense dislike for each other. However, when they both end up at the same destination wedding in Australia, they decide to fake being a couple to keep up appearances.

They spend more time together pretending to be in love, but real feelings start to surface, forcing them to confront whether their initial spark was ever truly gone.

Watch it on Netflix

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

I know that most romance fans have probably seen “Bridget Jones’s Diary” but it’s worth mentioning nonetheless. It’s actually very similar to “The Life List” in how they both share a similar journey of self-discovery.

Both women don't initially realize how stuck they are in life. Bridget and Alex have settled into routines that don’t truly fulfill them — Bridget with her insecurities and chaotic love life, and Alex with a career she never wanted and an uninspiring relationship.

In, “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” the titular character (Renée Zellweger) is a 30-something single woman in London who decides to take control of her chaotic love life, career, and personal habits by keeping a diary.

Caught between two very different men — her charming but unreliable boss, Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant), and the reserved yet endearing Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) — Bridget navigates hilarious misadventures and very awkward moments.

Stream it on Max