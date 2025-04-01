I was burnt out on 'Black Mirror' — but the new season 7 trailer has me seriously excited for the show's return

"Black Mirror" is back to bend our minds all over again this month, and Netflix has just given us our latest look at the sci-fi series in action — and now I'm excited.

The new teaser for Charlie Brooker's satirical anthology series dropped yesterday (March 31).

It contains more scenes from the six new episodes, reveals all their titles and serves up some fresh details about what's in store when the series returns on April 10.

Black Mirror: Season 7 | Six New Episode Titles Revealed! | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Now, I've been watching "Black Mirror" since the series first appeared on our screens over a decade ago, and this looks like a must-see new collection of stories.

I say this as someone who really didn't enjoy the previous season all too much. None of them were truly bad episodes on the level of "The Waldo Moment", but they also don't represent the show at its peak.

However, Charlie Brooker's admission this new chapter is "a little bit OG 'Black Mirror'" (via Tudum) and the footage we've seen so far makes it look like we're in for a treat.

The stakes look high (especially for the USS Callister crew), hints of dark humor, and, unsurprisingly, there's some twisted new tech on display.

In other words, it looks like everything we could want from a fresh batch of "Black Mirror", right?

What are the 'Black Mirror' season 7 episode titles?

(Image credit: Nick Wall / Netflix)

If you'd rather avoid seeing anything more from the series but still want to know what the new episodes are called, here are all six "Black Mirror" season 7 episode titles, along with some of the stars you can expect to see:

"Common People" - (Rashia Jones, Chris O'Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross)

- (Rashia Jones, Chris O'Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross) "Bête Noire" - (Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly)

- (Rosy McEwen and Siena Kelly) "Eulogy" - (Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran)

- (Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran) "Plaything" - (Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Will Poulter and Asim Chaudry)

- (Peter Capaldi, Lewis Gribben, Will Poulter and Asim Chaudry) "Hotel Reverie" - (Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina)

- (Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina) "USS Callister: Into Infinity" - (Cristin Miloti, Jimmi Simpson)

'Black Mirror' season 7 episode info

(Image credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)

Netflix has also shared short episode synopses for each of the six "Black Mirror" season 7 episodes.

If you don't want spoilers, stop reading now. Otherwise, you can find these summaries below:

"Common People"

When a medical emergency leaves schoolteacher Amanda fighting for her life, desperate husband Mike signs her up for Rivermind, a high-tech system that will keep her alive — but at a cost.

"Bête Noire"

Maria is a high-flying development executive at a chocolate company. Everything is going well for her until someone she hasn’t seen since school — a woman named Verity — shows up for a focus group tasting session. It could be the chance for a heartfelt reunion, except there’s something very odd about Verity, and Maria seems to be the only person who notices.

"Hotel Reverie"

Hollywood A-list actor Brandy Friday is thrown into an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romantic movie. She’s got to stick to the script if she ever wants to make it home.

(Image credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)

"Plaything"

An eccentric loner named Cameron, who harbors an obsession with a mysterious 1990s video game, is arrested in connection with a grisly cold case — and his interrogation soon goes to places the police weren’t expecting.

"Eulogy"

An innovative system that enables users to literally step into photographic memories of the past leads a lonely man to re-examine a heartbreaking period in his life.

"USS Callister: Into Infinity"

Robert Daly is dead, but the crew of the USS Callister — led by Captain Nanette Cole — find that their problems are just beginning.

Ahead of the show's return, Netflix is organizing a virtual watch party on April 8 that will revisit the original "USS Callister" story.

That rewatch will be followed immediately by a Q&A diving deeper into the story with creator Charlie Brooker and "Black Mirror" executive producer, Jessica Rhoades.

Fans who tune in will also be treated to a sneak peek at "USS Callister: Into Infinity". You can find out more details (including how to RSVP if you want to attend) over on Tudum.

"Black Mirror" season 7 premieres exclusively on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

Need something new to stream while you wait? Check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows to stream right now for help finding your next Netflix watch.