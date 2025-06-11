'The Institute' brings Stephen King’s dark and suspenseful thriller series to life in first trailer

Stephen King has been my favorite author for as long as I can remember, so the moment I heard “The Institute” was getting a TV adaptation, I was instantly on board. MGM Plus gave us a few first-look images last year, but now the streamer has dropped the official trailer along with a release date: July 13, 2025.

For those who aren’t familiar with King’s work, “The Institute" centers around a brilliant teenager who’s abducted from his home and wakes up in a mysterious facility. There, he discovers he’s not alone since dozens of other kids have been taken just like him, all of them gifted with strange, supernatural powers.

It’s part “Stranger Things,” part “Firestarter,” and classic King in its exploration of power and the abuse of authority. This is definitely one worth adding to your watchlist next month.

The trailer introduces us to Luke (Joe Freeman) as he wakes up inside the mysterious facility known as the Institute, where he discovers he’s not alone — other kids with strange abilities are being held there too.

He quickly crosses paths with the cold and calculating Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker), who tries to convince him that the purpose of the Institute is for the greater good. As Luke endures disturbing experiments, he learns the other kids are quietly planning a way out. Meanwhile, a separate storyline follows Tim (Ben Barnes), a former cop digging into something suspicious.

The rest of the trailer builds toward a powerful turning point, with Luke emerging as a leader among the kidnapped kids. He begins to unite the group, encouraging them to stand up to their captors and take control of their fate.

What else do we know about ‘The Institute’?

Along with the trailer we also got an official synopsis, which reads: “The Institute follows the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities.

“In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.”

The series is helmed by director and executive producer Jack Bender, known for his work on “Lost” and “From” (one of my favorite shows ever), with the script penned by Benjamin Cavell, who previously wrote for “Justified” and “The Stand.” Both bring plenty of Stephen King experience to the table, having tackled his haunting stories before.

Stephen King is on board as an executive producer, joining forces with Bender, Cavell, Gary Barber, Sam Sheridan, and Ed Redlich to bring the series to life. With King involved behind the scenes, fans can expect the show to hold true to the novel’s intense, unsettling tone.

Joining Freeman, Barnes, and Parker are joined by other strong talents including Simone Miller as Kalisha, Fionn Laird as Nick, Viggo Hanvelt as Avery, Arlen So as George, Julian Richings as Stackhouse, Robert Joy as Hendricks, and Hannah Galway as Wendy.

In the TV adaptation, Luke’s age has been increased by a few years compared to the original novel, and the same change applies to several other characters as well. During the panel at Content London (h/t Variety), Bender said: “We were very aware of not wanting this to be as awful as it can be, what these kids go through. We didn’t want it to be a sadistic experience. There’s a fine line and, god knows, as storytellers we didn’t want to go there.”

MGM Plus has been drawing plenty of attention with its recent horror-thriller lineup, especially with hits like “From,” which quickly became one of their standout series. They’re also familiar territory when it comes to Stephen King adaptations, having worked on a limited series based on “Jerusalem’s Lot,” a prequel story to King’s “Salem’s Lot.”

The streaming service plans to release new episodes of “The Institute” on a weekly basis to build anticipation and keep viewers coming back regularly. There will be eight episodes in total to enjoy.

No matter if you've been reading King for decades or are just stepping into his universe for the first time, “The Institute” is shaping up to be one of the most unmissable TV releases of summer 2025.

“The Institute” premieres with two episodes on July 13, 9pm ET/PT on MGM Plus.