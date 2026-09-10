I waited 30 years to watch 'Die Hard.' I was embarrassingly wrong about it

There is a handful of movies everyone just assumes you’ve seen: "The Godfather," "Jaws," "Pulp Fiction." For most of my life, "Die Hard" sat right near the top of that list for me, filed under "I’ll get to it eventually" and gathering dust for roughly three decades.

Here’s my excuse, for whatever it’s worth: I’m not really an action person. Big guns, bigger explosions and a hero walking away from a helicopter crash just to deliver a one-liner? It’s fine, sure. And while some of my favorite movies and video games are actually very action-heavy, it’s just never been my go-to genre.

So while everyone around me was quoting "yippee-ki-yay" and relitigating every December whether "Die Hard" counts as a holiday film, I nodded along and prayed nobody would ask my thoughts on it or its sequels. For years, I had only absorbed the movie in fragments. I would have had to pull something out of thin air to survive a real conversation about it ... until I watched a particular episode of an Adult Swim cartoon.

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In the "Rick and Morty" episode "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," Summer gets dropped into an arcade under attack by aliens and is instructed, with no further context, to "do a 'Die Hard.'" The joke, of course, is that Summer has never seen "Die Hard." She fumbles through a knockoff attempt, botches the iconic lines and crawls through air vents without really knowing why.

As silly as it sounds, that episode made me realize it was finally time to give the movie a shot. Now, I’m left wondering why it took most of my adult life to add it to my watchlist.

What I got wrong about 'Die Hard'

I expected a barrage of goofy noise, cheap explosions and one-liners delivered by Bruce Willis as he traipsed through air ducts. But that isn't "Die Hard" at all. Instead, it’s a tight, surprisingly funny thriller that’s far cleverer than its reputation as a "dumb action movie" ever led me to believe.

At times, it almost plays like a horror movie: one man trapped in a tower, picking off intruders while desperately trying not to die. The tension in those scenes had me holding my breath. It's a dynamic no one had ever hinted at: John McClane isn't a superhero; he’s just a regular guy.

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Bruce Willis plays McClane as an exhausted cop who bleeds, feels pain, and spends half the film limping across shattered glass in his bare feet. He’s terrified the entire time, but he copes with humor. He’s just a dude who can’t believe his luck. Years of invincible action stars had made me numb to the genre, and I’d forgotten how compelling it is when a protagonist is genuinely vulnerable.

Die Hard | 30th Anniversary Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Then there’s Alan Rickman. I knew he was in it, though I mainly recognized him from "Harry Potter." What I didn't realize was that he practically invented the modern movie villain right here, in his very first film role. His Hans Gruber is so silky and sharp that you almost root for him; every scene he touches is positively electric. If you’d told me the best performance in an '80s action film belonged to a British theater actor playing a debonair thief, I wouldn't have believed you. Now I do.

So, was it worth the wait?

Embarrassingly, yes. "Die Hard" earns every bit of its reputation. I finally understand why people quote it, defend it and haul it out every single December.

Die Hard | The Greatest Christmas Story | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Which brings me to the debate: Is it a Christmas movie? It takes place on Christmas Eve, centers on an office holiday party, and rolls the credits to "Let It Snow." So yes, obviously. I waited 30 years to form an opinion, and now that I have one, I’m standing by it: It is definitively a Christmas movie, and it’s better because of it.

If you’ve been quietly faking your way through "Die Hard" conversations like I was, consider this your sign. Stop "doing a Die Hard." Just watch the movie; it’s my early holiday gift to you.

Stream "Die Hard" on Prime Video now

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