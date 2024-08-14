The huge popularity of the first season of "The Twelve" has earned it a second, with the return of Sam Neill as smooth-talking senior barrister Scott Colby. The focus this time has shifted from a gritty urban environment to a crime committed in a tight rural community. Here's how to watch "Twelve" season 2 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'The Twelve' season 2 dates, time, channel All eight episodes of "The Twelve" season 2 are streaming in Australia now. The show premieres in the UK on Thursday, August 15. • Australia — Binge

• UK — ITVX

• New Zealand — TVNZ+



• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"The Twelve" season 2 is another courtroom drama but it's not just another courtroom drama. Tunkwell matriarch Bernice Price is dead. Two ex-lovers stand accused.

Brett Colby (Sam Neill) represents one of them while Meredith Nelson-Moore (Frances O'Connor) defends the other - will their personal relationship stand up to the professional differences of opinion? What issues and pressures do the members of the jury have?

Obviously, there is a whodunnit element - perhaps even a question mark surrounding the involvement of anybody else at all - but what makes this show so gripping is the action is among the jury, the legal teams and the complications their own lives bring to the situation.

Read on and we'll reveal how to watch "The Twelve" season 2 online and from anywhere.

Where to watch 'The Twelve' season 2 free online

U.K. fans can watch the "The Twelve" for free – with a TV license, of course – on ITVX from August 15, 2024 and Kiwi's can enjoy it later in the summer on TVNZ+.

Traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to unblock your local streaming service and watch "The Twelve" season 2 from wherever you are. Details below.

Watch 'The Twelve' season 2 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Twelve" season 2 should be available no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world, so you can watch your usual streaming service as if you were back at home. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "The Twelve" season 2 " online.

Watch around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'The Twelve' season 2 in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, there is no sign of "The Twelve" season 2 being available to stream in the U.S..

If you are in the States on work or vacation and you want to catch the show for free on your usual domestic streamer you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN and, for example, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Twelve' season 2 in the U.K.

"The Twelve" season 2 premieres as an eight episode boxset on Thursday, August 15 and will be free to stream in full on ITVX for licence fee payers . If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Twelve' season 2 in Canada

As with the U.S., "The Twelve" season 2 is not available to stream in Canada just yet.

If you are in the Great White North on work or vacation and want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN, and, for example, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Twelve' season 2 in Australia

"The Twelve" season 2 is already available to stream in Australia via Binge.

However, if you are Down Under on work or vacation and hold a British TV license and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'The Twelve' season 2 in New Zealand

"The Twelve" season 2 premieres in New Zealand on Wednesday, August 28 at 8am on TVNZ+

However, if you are there on work or vacation and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer you can do this by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

'The Twelve' S2 episode guide

Season 2 Episode 1: Co-accused ex-lovers stand trial for the murder of wealthy farmer, Bernice Price. But can the twelve jurors really be impartial when they come from a tight rural community where everyone know everyone?

S2E02: The prosecution presents the jury with a convincing motivation for murder.

S2E03: Colby throws suspicion onto two prosecution witnesses. Pressure mounts for Meredith when her husband unexpectedly shows up at court.

S2E04: New details come to light during three witness testimonies, while Colby gets creative in undermining the prosecution's theory. Meanwhile, things go from bad to worse for Joey.

S2E05: It's Meredith’s turn to present her case but things are not looking good for the defence, until Colby finds some new evidence that could turn things around.

S2E06: Colby convinces Patrick to stay the course, promising his new evidence will strengthen their case.

S2E07: Colby delivers some damning evidence, leaving the Jury shellshocked and ready to make some big life decisions.

S2E08: Episode synopsis n/a

'The Twelve' season 2 cast

Sam Neill as Brett Colby

as Brett Colby Frances O’Connor as Meredith Nelson-Moore

as Meredith Nelson-Moore Tasma Walton as Kris McQuade

as Kris McQuade Amy Mathews as Erroll Shand

as Erroll Shand Fayssal Bazzi as Josh McKenzie

as Josh McKenzie Anthony Brandon Wong as Stefanie Caccamo

as Stefanie Caccamo Sharon Johal as Luke Pegler

as Luke Pegler Adriano Cappelletta as Nelson Baker

as Nelson Baker Greg McNeill as Suesha Rana

as Suesha Rana Brad Francis as Keith Robinson

as Keith Robinson Isabelle Bäsén as Shareena Clanton

as Shareena Clanton Anthony Hayes as Myles Pollard

as Myles Pollard Gerald Lepkowski as Katherine Pearson

as Katherine Pearson Caroline Brazier as Kaila Ferrelli

as Kaila Ferrelli Jennah Bannear as Steve Le Marquand

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.