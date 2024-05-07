How to watch 'Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly' online from anywhere

Salman Rushdie responded to a near-fatal attack he suffered two years ago by doing what writers do: trying to make sense of it all through the written word. Here, he takes former BBC Arts guru Alan Yentob through that experience with a very modern twist – using AI, he imagines a conversation with his attacker.

Here's how to watch "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" dates, time, channel "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" is on Tuesday, May 7 on BBC2 at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere

Salman Rushdie is an Indian-born, British-American novelist who was catapulted beyond the fame he achieved as the winner of the 1981 Booker Prize for "Midnight's Children" when his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses", and perceived blasphemies therein, served to provoke assassination attempts and a fatwa calling for his death issued by Ayatollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran, in February 1989.

That book has subsequently been cited by muslim extremists for various murders and attacks and Rushdie was required to keep a very low public profile for many years. Despite the passage of time, it has been argued that the near-fatal assault on Rushdie at the Chautauqua event in 2022 was influenced by the previous statements of Khomenini even though the suspect in the case has admitted to reading only "a couple pages” of the book.

The BBC's hour-long "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" is an interview with the author by Alan Yentob which explores the attack, its devastating effects and Rushdie's previous writings. Below we'll show you how to watch "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" from anywhere.

"Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" for free

"Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" will premiere on BBC2 and then stream FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly' from abroad

How to watch 'Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" on Tuesday, May 7 on BBC2 at 9.p.m BST. It also streams free on BBC iPlayer from the same day. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

Can I watch 'Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly' in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air "Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly" in Australia right now.

'Salman Rushdie: Through A Glass Darkly' FAQ

What happened to Salman Rushdie? Salman Rushdie was about to give a lecture about protecting the rights of writers on August 19, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, when a member of the audience walked on to the stage and attacked the author. He was stabbed 15 times and certain death was only prevented by several people holding back the assailant. There were four wounds to the stomach, three to the neck, one to his right eye, one to his chest and another to his thigh. He was flown by helicopter to hospital. Two days later he was taken off a ventilator and was able to speak. His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, said, he was on the "road to recovery" before adding, "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction." Although he lost his sight in the right eye, it was feared that the injuries might ultimately prevent the 76-year-old writing again but he published "Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder" in April this year.

What happened to the man charged with attacking Salman Rushdie? The suspect, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from Fairview, New Jersey, born in California to parents from South Lebanon, was arrested at the scene and eventually charged with attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault. He was remanded without bail and plead 'not guilty' in August 2022. Jury selection was due to start on January 8 this year but it was postponed to allow the suspect to read material related to the attack in "Knife" – Rushdie's published memoir of the incident – and so Matar is still held on remand. The author is expected to testify at the trial.

