How to watch 'Frasier' season 2 online — stream from anywhere with a Paramount Plus free trial

Get ready for more tossed salads and scrambled eggs because "Frasier" season 2 is here. The second season of the reboot sees Dr. Crane return (very briefly) to Seattle and cross swords with bibulous old college buddy Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst).

The first two episodes of "Frasier" season 2 premiere exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Frasier' s2 release date and time "Frasier" season 2 premieres Thursday, September 19 in the US/Canada and Friday, September 20 in the U.K./Australia.

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Global — Paramount Plus

The original "Frasier" ran between 1993 and 2004 and was the most decorated sitcom in history – so why reboot it 20 years later? Well, because we want the pompous old grump back (here's our review of season 1).

This time, the gang return to KACL radio in Seattle for one episode where Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe and Frazier's agent Bebe Glazer will be waiting, so fans of the original will feel right at home.

Newer characters include Jack Cutmore-Scott returns as Frasier’s complicated firefighter son and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, head of the university’s psychology department with a thing for Freddy.

Will Frasier's undiluted ambition get the better of him again? Here's our full guide to how to watch "Frasier" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Frasier' season 2 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Frasier" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus (7-day FREE trial) with two episodes on Thursday, September 19 – the rest will follow weekly until November 14.

Plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year).

Watch 'Frasier' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

NordVPN is a highly-rated VPN service with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries.

Where to watch 'Frasier' season 2 in Canada

In Canada, "Frasier" season 2 airs on Paramount Plus on Thursday, September 19 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

How to watch 'Frasier' season 2 reboot in Australia

In Australia, "Frasier" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, September 20 with the first two episodes - the rest to follow weekly.

How to watch 'Frasier' season 2 online in the U.K.

As with the Australia., "Frasier" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, September 20 with the first two episodes - and the others to follow weekly.

'Frasier' season 2 cast

Kelsey Grammer - Frasier Crane

Peri Gilpin - Roz Doyle

Jack Cutmore-Scott - Freddy Crane

Anders Keith - David Crane

Toks Olagundoye - Olivia Finch

Jess Salgueiro - Eve

Nicholas Lyndhurst - Alan Cornwall

Patricia Heaton - Holly

Greer Grammar - Alice Doyle

Yvette Nicole Brown - Monica

Dan Butler – Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe

Edward Hibbert - Gil Chesterton

Harriet Sansom Harris - Bebe Glazer

Rachel Bloom - Phoebe Glazer

'Frasier' season 2 episode list

S02E01 - "Ham" - When Frasier learns that Alan is the one who advised Freddy to drop out of college, their decades-old friendship is jeopardised; Eve and David grapple with an imported jamon Iberico.

S02E02 - "Cyrano, Cyrano"

S02E03 - "All About Eve"

S02E04 - "The Dedication"

S02E05 - "The Squash Courtship of Freddy's Father"

S02E06 - "Cape Cod"

S02E07 - "My Brilliant Sister"

S02E08 - "Thank You Dr Crane"

S02E09: - "Murder Most Finch"

S02E10 - "Father Christmas"