How to watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' online — stream from anywhere

Watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" for the true story around Ali's legendary comeback fight against Jerry Quarry in 1970 and the heist that took place afterwards. It would ultimately transform Atlanta into a "Black Mecca" but, in the meantime, hustler Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams will find himself with some very fast talking to do.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' streaming details The 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' mini-series premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, September 5 in the U.S.. There are 8 episodes. • Watch FREE — TVNZ (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Canada — Showcase

• Australia — Binge

• Watch anywhere — NordVPN

Kevin Hart plays Chicken Man as the story twists and turns. The idea to throw the aftershow at his party house seemed perfect. The guestlist, including some of the wealthiest and most notorious criminals in America, is incredible. And the heist, is a very bad idea. Chicken Man is accused of masterminding the robbery – which, given the chosen profession of those who had been robbed, was NOT a good position to be in.

He has to clear his name, and fast, but the first person he must convince is his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (played by Don Cheadle), one of the first black detectives in the city's desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" online from anywhere.

Watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' for FREE

Lucky views in New Zealand can watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' for free on the TVNZ Plus streaming service. New episodes drop at the same time as in the U.S., 8am NST on Friday mornings from September 6.

Kiwis abroad can stream 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' from anywhere in the world with a VPN. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" in the U.S.. It premieres on Thursday, September 5.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

In addition to "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" in the U.S., Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy content. Some of the best Peacock shows include classics such as "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "30 Rock", as well as newer shows such The Traitors U.S..

Watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' from anywhere

How to watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' from anywhere in the world

If "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from New Zealand and want to view TVNZ as usual, you'd select a New Zealand-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to TVNZ and watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" streams as if you were back home.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' streams by country

Can I watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" on Showcase. The show airs at 9pm ET on Sundays from September 8.

Don't forget: Americans taking a vacation in Canada can watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist " on Peacock via one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN

Can I watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although some Peacock content is available to Sky subscribers in the U.K. there's no word if or when "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" will be available to Brits.

If you're American in the U.K., and you want to watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" through your existing Peacock subscription, you'll need a VPN.

How to watch 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" will stream in Australia on Binge on Friday, September 6 at 8pm AEST.

American Down Under and can't wait that long? Don't worry — you can watch "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" on Peacock via a VPN instead.

Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN.

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' episode schedule

Round 1: The Ballad of Chicken Man - Atlanta prepares for Muhammad Ali's comeback fight, and everyone wants a piece of the action; Chicken Man sets his eye on the fight night prize; Detective JD Hudson's call to duty is tested.

- Atlanta prepares for Muhammad Ali's comeback fight, and everyone wants a piece of the action; Chicken Man sets his eye on the fight night prize; Detective JD Hudson's call to duty is tested. Round 2: Fight Night - As Chicken Man hustles to level up with the Black Mafia, local robbers find holes in his grand plans; publicly, Detective Hudson performs his duty as Ali's faithful guard but privately, he is tired of waiting for real police work.

- As Chicken Man hustles to level up with the Black Mafia, local robbers find holes in his grand plans; publicly, Detective Hudson performs his duty as Ali's faithful guard but privately, he is tired of waiting for real police work. Round 3: Black Vegas - After tirelessly working to impress the Black Mafia, Chicken Man's dream turns into a heist nightmare; the ice finally thaws between Detective Hudson and Ali; Hudson is called upon to do real police work.

- After tirelessly working to impress the Black Mafia, Chicken Man's dream turns into a heist nightmare; the ice finally thaws between Detective Hudson and Ali; Hudson is called upon to do real police work. Round 4: Real Policework - A desperate Chicken Man sets out to prove his innocence as the Black Mafia doubles down on revenge; in the shadows of Ali's victory, Detective Hudson witnesses the toll the fight night heist takes on his community.

- A desperate Chicken Man sets out to prove his innocence as the Black Mafia doubles down on revenge; in the shadows of Ali's victory, Detective Hudson witnesses the toll the fight night heist takes on his community. Round 5: Ambition Ain't Free - Now on the run, Chicken Man must form an unlikely partnership as the fallout from the robbery hits close to home; Detective Hudson's new case puts him back in the spotlight, as the post-fight night crimes raise more questions than answers.

- Now on the run, Chicken Man must form an unlikely partnership as the fallout from the robbery hits close to home; Detective Hudson's new case puts him back in the spotlight, as the post-fight night crimes raise more questions than answers. Round 6: Community Men - The manhunt for Chicken Man ramps up as he becomes front-page news, derailing his mission to clear his name; Detective Hudson works outside of the law to advance his case and to prove Chicken's innocence.

- The manhunt for Chicken Man ramps up as he becomes front-page news, derailing his mission to clear his name; Detective Hudson works outside of the law to advance his case and to prove Chicken's innocence. Round 7: Jekyll Island - Detective Hudson and Chicken Man track the robbers to the Georgia coast, culminating in an explosive standoff; Vivian forges an unlikely alliance, securing her future.

- Detective Hudson and Chicken Man track the robbers to the Georgia coast, culminating in an explosive standoff; Vivian forges an unlikely alliance, securing her future. Round 8: Testify - In a daring final hustle, Detective Hudson and Chicken Man face off against the robbery mastermind, determined to clear Chicken's name once and for all; the Black Mafia convenes, staging a trial of their own members.

Official 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' trailer

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' - Cast

Kevin Hart as Chicken Man

Taraji P. Henson as Vivian Thomas

Terrence Howard as Richard Wheeler

Chloe Bailey as Lena Mosley

Lori Harvey as Lola Falana

Don Cheadle as Detective JD Hudson

Samuel L. Jackson as Frank Moten

Dexter Darden as Muhammad Ali

Myles Bullock

Melvin Gregg

Artrece Johnson

Jalyn Hall

Clifton Powell

Marsha Stephanie Blake as Delores Hudson

Teresa Celeste

Rockmond Dunbar as Uncle Willie

More from Tom's Guide