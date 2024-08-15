Here are all of the songs featured in 'Emily in Paris' season 4 so far

Given that Emily Cooper's (Lily Collins) best friend Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) is a singer, it's not too much of a surprise that music plays a big part in "Emily in Paris," even beyond "Mon Soleil." And "Emily in Paris" season 4, which just dropped on Netflix, has just as many bops and bangers as its predecessors.

(The fourth season will be split into two parts: the first five episodes premiered on August 15, with the final five installments will follow on September 12.)

"Emily in Paris" season 3 saw several musical performances from Mindy and co. at their jazz club residency, so we'll likely see the fictional singer onstage in the upcoming new episodes. But beyond those onscreen singing moments, season 4 will be soundtracked by great IRL singers and musical acts including John Paul Young, Toukan Toukän, Léonie Pernet, Zimmer and more. Here's a breakdown of the songs you'll be hearing in the first few episodes of the fourth season of "Emily in Paris":

Episode one

"Chat dans la nuit" - Dopamoon & Romain Muller

"Love Is in the Air" - John Paul Young

"Encore" - Dopamoon & Napkey

"Paris Yeye Girl" - Bea Parks & Jack Lake

"Visons" - Temple

"Off" - Les Filles & Christopher

"3 Bikinis (feat Davide Loi)" [French Dance Version] by Vegomatic

"Fais comme si" - Yan Wagner

"Billet pour Paris" - Le Couleur

"Buddy" - Grand Voyage

"Make you move" - Camp Claude

"Le monde a changé" - Toukan Toukän

Episode two

"Grave" - Juniore

"À la nage" - UTO

"Rendez-vous (feat Sofia Bolt)" - Fantasydub

"Let her go" - Lucasv & Isaac Delusion

"Side of You (feat Laumé)" - Zimmer

Episode three

"Get Up and Run" - PO1

"Butterfly" - Léonie Pernet

"Heart of Glass" (French rendition)

"Chat dans la nuit" - Dopamoon & Romain Muller

"Hot Summer (feat Venessa Jackson)" - Bellaire

"Dancing in the Moonlight" (French rendition)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

And the official "Emily in Paris" season 4 trailer also featured some good tunes, including "Battement de fête" by Serge Sauvage & Julia Heslop and "Endless Horizons" by The Home of Happy.

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on the show's new soundtrack as well as all fourth-season intel, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.

