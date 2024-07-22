The wait is nearly over, Paris lovers: the much-anticipated "Emily in Paris" season 4 is set to hit Netflix in two parts this summer, with the first five installments premiering on the streamer on Thursday, August 15 and the final five episodes on Thursday, September 12. And now, fans of the France-set dramedy are getting a big peek at what's to come this season with the official part one trailer, which dropped today (July 22).

And it looks like the coming episodes will be packed with all that we've come to know and love from the world of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins): designer fashions, picturesque European settings and interpersonal dramas.

Speaking of, it's clear that the love triangle between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) will very much be continuing in the show's fourth season. ("I really thought I could move on from them, but they both mean so much to me for different reasons," our heroine declares in the trailer.)

The finale of "Emily in Paris" season 3 seemingly left things open for Emily and Gabriel getting together, after the chef and Camille (Camille Razat) called off their engagement and Alfie broke up with Emily once he realized she still harbored feelings for Gabriel.

However, Emily can be seen in the trailer telling BFF Mindy (Ashley Park) that circumstances still mean that things are complicated between her and the French cook: "The man who is still having a baby with a woman who’s in love with another woman and I’m the only one that knows about it?” Ever-supportive, Mindy quips in reply: “Well, no relationship is perfect!”

And though Emily and Gabriel's chemistry is undeniable as the twosome work together towards a Michelin star this season, "two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.” (Maybe that's why Emily will be cozying up to a hunky, decidedly less complicated new guy while traveling in Italy this season?)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see how Emily and Alfie's break-up is throwing a wrench in Agence Grateau's business dealings, with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) telling Cooper to fix the marketing mess she's made. Per the official logline of season 4, At work, Sylvia will also be "forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigate personnel shakeups," including that long-simmering tension between Emily and coworker Julien (Samuel Arnold).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Mindy, she and the band prepare for Eurovision, "but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty," per the logline. We can't wait to see what hijinks the stylish singer gets up to!



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of the fourth season, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and sneak-peek clips from the upcoming episodes. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily, Gabriel, Alfie, Mindy and the rest of the Paris crew by rewatching the show's first three seasons with a Netflix subscription.