Pedro Pascal's favorite cut scene from 'The Last of Us' is finally making its way into season 2

We already know that things are going to get emotional when "The Last of Us" season 2 arrives on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 13 with the first of seven episodes.

Series star Pedro Pascal has already warned that the new eps are "f—ing heartbreaking" and given that a big climactic shocker may or may not be happening this season, we're not surprised that we'll likely have to reach for a tissue (or three) during our watch.

Thankfully for Pascal's character Joel Miller, he'll have someone to talk about his emotions with this season, as "Schitt's Creek" great Catherine O'Hara is joining the "TLOU" cast as Joel's therapist Gail, an original character to the TV series.

In fact, a scene featuring Joel's therapist was originally meant to take place in "The Last of Us" season 1 but was ultimately cut, much to the actor's chagrin.

"There was a scene, early in season 1, where Joel met with a therapist in the QZ in Boston," Pascal told Variety in a March 2025 interview. "I found it a beautiful way into the character and the walls that are guarding his traumas and losses."

"He was like, 'That’s half the reason I’m here!'" showrunner Craig Mazin said of Pascal's reaction when he found out that the scene had been cut before the actor got to shoot it.

Happily, fans will finally get to see the scene in season 2. "Therapy is a fantastic mirror to say not just ‘What are you really thinking?' but what people are refusing to talk about," Mazin added.

Sharp-eared viewers may recognize O'Hara's voice in some of the new season 2 teasers.

"Say the thing you're afraid to say," says the voiceover in the above clip, which seemingly features Gail's therapeutic counsel to our hero. "Say it out loud, no matter what it is, no matter how bad."

Per Variety, O'Hara's character will be part of the Jackson, Wyoming, community where Joel and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey) have been living for the five years since the events of the season 1 finale. The Emmy winner will reportedly guest star in three episodes of season 2, including the premiere.

"It was like working with Obama," Pascal joked to Men's Journal about acting opposite the comedy icon. "It is a bucket list [achievement] of which I am indebted to [Neil Druckmann] and Craig for the rest of my life."

As for the rapport between therapist and patient, O'Hara told Entertainment Weekly, "I have an odd relationship with Pedro's character. You don't quite know why she's got...well, she's got this edge to her, but it makes for some weird, good dark comedy, I think. So it's there. I never want to deny the gift of humor."

(For example, Pascal told The Hollywood Reporter that Joe pays for his therapy sessions with marijuana.)

We'll see how those much-anticipated therapy sessions play out between Joel and Gail when "The Last of Us" season 2 premieres on HBO and Max next month. Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "TLOU" related, from plot points to actor insights to new teaser trailers.