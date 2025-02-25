New on HBO and Max in March 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

A new month means a new exciting lineup of movies and shows that are landing on Max in March 2025. With an impressive lineup from HBO, Warner Bros. Discovery and acclaimed studios like A24, Max solidifies its position as one of the best streaming platforms.

This month, there's a healthy mix of original shows and movies and some new library movies that you'll want to add to your watchlist. Leading the pack is one of the most overlooked of this year's Oscar contenders, "Sing Sing," as well as the fourth and final season of Danny McBride's irreverent comedy-drama series "The Righteous Gemstones."

You'll also want to check out A24's period romantic drama "Queer" from "Call Me by Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino, which sees Daniel Craig return to his pre-Bond roots. Or if you're in the mood for a horror movie, another Brit, Hugh Grant, plays against type in "Heretic" as one of my favorite twisted villains in recent memory.

Ready to see what's going on next month? Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in March 2025. If you're looking for even more streaming options, don’t miss our roundup of the best shows currently available on Max .

'Heretic' (March 7)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Heretic" took me by surprise last year, in large part because Hugh Grant really sells it as a captivating and chilling villain that's part Hannibal Lecter, part Joker and part ... well ... Hugh Grant. Known for his charmingly rogueish roles in romantic comedies, Grant plays against type as Mr. Reed, a reclusive man who welcomes two Mormon missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) into his home for what turns into a twisted game of cat and mouse as his sinister true intentions come to light.

This psychological horror-thriller takes a while to get off the ground, but it's none the worse for its wordy first half. It's riveting watching the all-too-real tension boil over as the young women realize the dire situation they've stumbled into and try to play nice while plotting their escape. "Heretic" joins the likes of "The Invisible Man" and "Get Out" as thought-provoking horror movies that even non-horror fans would be remiss not to check out.

Stream it on Max starting March 7

'The Righteous Gemstones' season 4 (March 9)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

I am beyond excited for "The Righteous Gemstones" season 4, even though it's bittersweet that this is our final outing with the unhinged Gemstone family. This time around, the family's codependence is tested when newly retired patriarch Eli (John Goodman) enters the dating pool for the first time since Aimee-Lee's (Jennifer Nettles) passing. His children — Danny McBride’s Jesse, Edi Patterson’s Judy, and Adam DeVine’s Kelvin — respond to him getting back out there with maturity and grace.

I'm just kidding, they're raising hell about it. Taking the reins to the Gemstone's televangelist empire is no easy task, and Jesse and his wife Amber (Cassidy Freeman) flounder with another absurd scheme engineered to squeeze money from parishioners. Meanwhile, Uncle Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) is ready to get his hands dirty in the offering plates, Kelvin and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) have dollar signs in their eyes after finally coming out last season, and Judy's busy supporting her husband BJ's (Tim Baltz) dreams of competitive pole dancing.

Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

'Sing Sing' (March 21)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

After scoring three Oscar nominations, "Sing Sing" is finally making its way to Max. Based on a real-life rehabilitation program formed at a maximum security prison in New York City, this critically acclaimed prison drama chronicles a group of inmates who find an escape from the confines of their reality in theater.

Colman Domingo delivers a captivating performance as Divine G, the group's leader imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. As the group prepares for a new production, clashing perspectives with newcomer Divine Eye (Clarence Maclin) sparks a rivalry that threatens to derail things. By mixing professional actors and former incarcerated men who took part in the real-life program, "Sing Sing" adopts a sense of authenticity that underlines its themes of the transformative power of art and the importance of resilience amid harsh but hopeful realities.

Stream it on Max starting March 21

New on Max in March 2025: Top Picks

Everything New on Max in March 2025

MARCH 1

A Lost Lady (1934)

A Woman's Face (1941)

AEW Special Events, 2020A (2020)

AEW Special Events, 2021A (2021)

AEW Special Events, 2022A (2022)

AEW Special Events, 2023A (2023)

AEW Special Events, 2024A (2024)

Along the Great Divide (1951)

Arrow in the Dust (1954)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Away We Go (2009)

Big Eyes (2014)

Captain Horatio Hornblower (1951)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite (1954)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Goodbye, My Fancy (1951)

GoodFellas (1990)

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About (1933)

Maggie (2015)

Massacre River (1949)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

My Reputation (1946)

Night Nurse (1931)

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words (2024)

Stand By Me (1986)

Susan and God (1940)

The Babe Ruth Story (1948)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Burning Hills (1956)

The Damned Don't Cry (1950)

The Descendants (2011)

The Forger (2015)

The Mad Miss Manton (1938)

The Man with a Cloak (1951)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Purchase Price (1932)

The Secret Bride (1934)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

The Women (1939)

This Woman Is Dangerous (1952)

To Please a Lady (1950)

When Ladies Meet (1941)

White Chicks (2004)

White Chicks: Unrated (2004)

Why Him? (2016)

MARCH 3

Celtics City (HBO Original)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Nut Job 2 (2017)

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

MARCH 4

Smallfoot (2018)

MARCH 5

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

MARCH 6

Dylan's Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

MARCH 7

Heretic (A24)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

MARCH 9

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)

MARCH 10

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

MARCH 11

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

MARCH 12

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

MARCH 13

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

The Parenting (Max Original)

MARCH 14

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

MARCH 15

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

MARCH 17

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

MARCH 19

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

MARCH 21

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Sing Sing (A24)

MARCH 22

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

MARCH 23

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

MARCH 24

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

MARCH 25

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

MARCH 26

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

MARCH 27

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

MARCH 28

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Queer (A24)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)

MARCH 29

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

MARCH 31

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives (2024)

Camp Hell (2010)

Enter Nowhere (2011)

Everything new to B/R Sports in March 2025

2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

MARCH 18

First Four

MARCH 19

First Four

MARCH 20

1st Round

MARCH 21

1st Round

MARCH 22

2nd Round

MARCH 23

2nd Round

MARCH 27

Sweet 16

MARCH 28

Sweet 16

MARCH 29

Elite 8

Note: Detailed NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule TBA

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

MARCH 1

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MARCH 5

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MARCH 8

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MARCH 12

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MARCH 15

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

MARCH 19

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MARCH 22

AEW Collision, 11 p.m.

MARCH 23

AEW Collision, 11 p.m.

MARCH 26

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

MARCH 29

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

NBA Regular Season

MARCH 4

Golden State Warriors* vs New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

MARCH 6

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics*, 7:30 p.m.

New York Knicks* vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10:00 p.m.

MARCH 11

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers, 7:00 p.m.

LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans, 9:30 p.m.

MARCH 13

Los Angeles Lakers* vs Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors, 10:00 p.m.

MARCH 25

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings, 10:00 p.m.

NHL Regular Season

MARCH 2

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Pittsburgh Penguins, 1:00 p.m.

Boston Bruins* vs Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs Dallas Stars, 6:00 p.m.

MARCH 5

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers*, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Vegas Golden Knights, 10:00 p.m.

MARCH 9

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers, 1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins* vs Minnesota Wild, 3:30 p.m.

MARCH 12

Buffalo Sabres vs Detroit Red Wings*, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks vs Utah Hockey Club, 10:00 p.m.

MARCH 16

Vegas Golden Knights* vs Detroit Red Wings, 1:00 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche*, 3:30 p.m.

MARCH 19

Colorado Avalanche vs Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m.

Seattle Kraken vs Minnesota Wild*, 9:30 p.m.

MARCH 26

New Jersey Devils vs Chicago Blackhawks*, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers, 10:00 p.m.

Unrivaled (3x3 Women’s Basketball)

MARCH 1

Lunar Owls vs Vinyl, 6:00 p.m.

Mist vs Rose, 7:15 p.m.

MARCH 3

Rose vs Laces, 7:30 p.m.

Phantom vs Lunar Owls, 8:45 p.m.

MARCH 7

Laces vs Phantom, 7:15 p.m.

Rose vs Lunar Owls, 8:15 p.m.

MARCH 8

Mist vs Laces, 6:00 p.m.

Phantom vs Vinyl, 7:15 p.m.

MARCH 10

Lunar Owls vs Mist, 7:30 p.m.

Vinyl vs Rose, 8:45 p.m.

MARCH 16

(Semi-Finals)

TBD vs TBD, 7:15 p.m.

TBD vs TBD, 8:30 p.m.

MARCH 17

(Finals)

TBD vs TBD, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Driver Cam

MARCH 2

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, 3:30pm ET

MARCH 9

Shriners Children’s 500 at Pheonix Raceway, 3:30pm ET

MARCH 16

Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 3:30pm ET

MARCH 23

Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, 3:00pm ET

MARCH 30

Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, 3:00pm ET

*Telecast is subject to blackout in the indicated market due to league restrictions

Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.

All times are in ET