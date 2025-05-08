'Ginny & Georgia' season 3 trailer teases romantic and legal drama ahead

The drama is ripening, Peaches! After seeing scrappy single mom Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) go from romantically walking down the aisle at her magical wedding to being harshly hauled off in the back of a cop car in that shocking season 2 finale, "Ginny & Georgia" season 3 is nearly here to once again delve into the messiness that is the Miller family.

And before you can tune into the new 10-episode installment of Netflix's mother-daughter drama on Thursday, June 5, you can get a peek at what's to come for Ginny, Georgia (Antonia Genry) and the rest of the Wellsbury, Massachusetts residents with the official season 3 trailer.

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The teaser clip catches up with a newly house-arrested Georgia — who is facing life in prison without the potential for parole for the murder of Tom Fuller) — and shows how their mother's ongoing murder case is bringing plenty of angst and anxiety into the lives of the Miller kids.

"My mom's awaiting her murder trial and everyone at school at looking at me like I'm in the circus, it's fun!" Ginny sarcastically quips in the two-minute video.

The new clip also gives a peek at how side characters like Scott Porter's Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack's Joe, Jennifer Robertson's Ellen and Nathan Mitchell's Zion are dealing with the whole legal ordeal, showing how Georgia's actions have affected far more than just the Millers.

"At least it can't get any worse, right?" Georgia says to Joe in the trailer, before jokingly adding: "Except if I go to prison, that would be worse."

“Georgia is definitely pushed to her limits this season, and she has to survive scenarios she’s never had to survive before,” Howey told Tudum ahead of the new season, adding: "It’s not over until it’s over. We can’t wrap it up in a pretty bow. That’s not real life. That’s certainly not Georgia’s life. It never has been. Why would it start to be her life now?”

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The official logline for "Ginny & Georgia" season 3 reads: "Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairy tale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It's always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove — is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?"

Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to "Ginny & Georgia" season 3, including new teasers and clips, plot details, character intel and behind-the-scenes tidbits.