'Gilmore Girls' just arrived on Hulu for the holidays — and you can stream all 7 seasons now

"Gilmore Girls" has a new streaming home just in time for the holidays. On Sunday, Hulu added all seven seasons of Amy Sherman-Palladino’s beloved comedy-drama so newcomers and longtime fans alike can enjoy all the warm fuzzies that Stars Hollow has to offer.

All 153 episodes of "Gilmore Girls" are now streaming on Hulu. In the spirit of the season, you can also find a curated Holiday Episodes collection under the "Gilmore Girls" show page. You'll still be able to watch the show on its longtime streaming home of Netflix, which also offers the exclusive follow-up miniseries, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

Despite its finale airing more than 17 years ago, the series has retained a steadfast following in part because it remains one of the best mother-daughter relationships in TV history. As recently as 2022, a Nielsen study ranked "Gilmore Girls" seventh among the most-watched titles among adult women aged 18-to-34.

What is 'Gilmore Girls' about?

(Image credit: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

Perfect for a cozy binge session, this charming dramedy follows a young single mother Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her precocious teenage daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel). As the duo navigates day-to-day life in the impossibly quaint Connecticut town of Stars Hollow, their bond weathers all the messiness and genuine love inherent in family dynamics.

“Gilmore Girls” is driven by its fast, witty dialogue from Lorelai and Rory as well as from the supporting cast, but it's more than just whip-smart repartee that keeps fans coming back. Showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino also highlights the challenges that come with blurring the line between parenting and friendship, making the show a moving tribute to the powerful love between a mother and daughter.

Packed with clever dialogue, small-town intrigue, and memorable characters, including now-household names like Melissa McCarthy, Jared Padalecki, and Milo Ventimiglia, "Gilmore Girls" is a heart-warming series that's just as fun to revisit as it is to watch for the first time.

You can stream all seven seasons of "Gilmore Girls" now on Hulu and Netflix.

