Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Hulu is one of the best streaming services, in no small part due to its excellent library of shows. The Emmys proved that you need Hulu if you're a TV lover, with Hulu shows "Shogun" and "The Bear" taking home the most awards while several others scored nominations.

But with so many great TV shows available, it can be a bit of a struggle to figure out what to watch. Luckily, Hulu has a top 15 shows and movies collection that shows you what’s trending on the platform.

After reviewing this week's popular shows, there's surprisingly little to choose from. While typically dominated by shows, the Hulu top 10 is heavy on movies right now as people binge some holiday movies. But there's a popular soap opera and a hot reality show to catch up on. There's also the latest episode of the final season of "What We Do in the Shadows," which you won't want to miss.

Without further ado, here are the three shows worth watching right now in Hulu’s top 10 shows. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our guide to Hulu's top movies.

This is based on the Hulu top 15 movies and shows as of Wednesday, December 11.

BEST SHOWS IN THE HULU TOP 10

'General Hospital'

Spencer's Turtle Dove | General Hospital (July 19th, 2024) - YouTube Watch On

"General Hospital" is the longest-running soap opera still on TV in the U.S. While the cast is regularly changing, the modern era of the show has revolved around the wealthy Quartermaine family and the fictional town of Port Charles. The Quartermaines are heavily involved in the city's business, which always causes some drama. But it's not just the Quartermaine family causing trouble — the Spencer family also often plays a prominent role.

In this episode from July 19 of this year, Trina (Tabyana Ali) is still dealing with loss and Laura Spencer (Genie Francis) and Dante Falconeri (Dom Zamprogna) have an emotional encounter. But the drama doesn't end there, so watch now to see why this show remains so popular.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Hulu

'Love Island: Australia'

The Islanders Couple Up for the first time | Love Island Australia 2024 - YouTube Watch On

If you've watched any "Love Island" show, understanding how "Love Island: Australia" works won't be difficult. This Australian dating reality show is a spin-off of the original U.K. show and follows largely the same format. A group of single contestants — known as "Islanders" — live together in a luxury villa that is isolated from the outside world. Throughout each season, the Islanders couple up to find love, as well as avoid being dumped from the villa. Meanwhile, Australians also vote for their favorite islanders to stay in the villa.

But it's not just the initial contestants participating. As old islanders are dumped, new islanders enter the villa and compete for the prize. "Love Island: Australia" is currently 23 episodes deep into season 6, and movie night at the villa is sure to spell doom for at least one couple. So catch up now before Australia decides the winner in the upcoming season finale in just a few episodes' time.

Watch on Hulu

'What We Do in the Shadows'

What We Do in the Shadows Season 1 First Look | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

"What We Do in the Shadows" is a comedy mockumentary show on FX, and it's officially in its last season. The show is based on the Taika Waititi movie of the same name but has arguably surpassed the original film, earning dozens of Emmy Award nominations across five seasons (it's currently in season 6). It's also become my latest comedy binge-watch, and I'm loving it.

The series centers around four vampire roommates on Staten Island: Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), who is an energy vampire and only in his 90s. It also stars Harvey Guillén as Nandor's familiar Guillermo, and later seasons star Kristen Schaal as The Guide, an envoy of the Vampiric Council. The latest episode has the vampires headed to an office party to celebrate Guillermo's promotion ... which will surely go well and not end in disaster.

Watch on Hulu

HULU TOP 15 SHOWS AND MOVIES RIGHT NOW

"Elf" "Nutcrackers" "The Polar Express" "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" "General Hospital" "Love Island: Australia" "Sugarcane" "What We Do in the Shadows" "Ted" "Christmas With the Cranks" "Twilight" "Bob's Burgers" "Four Christmases" "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" "Abbott Elementary"